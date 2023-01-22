José Aldo Confirms Gift Left By Conor McGregor After UFC 200

José Aldo has confirmed that former rival Conor McGregor left a unique gift at his hotel room after UFC 200.

The two fighters famously met in the cage at UFC 194 when McGregor was a rising star in the UFC and Aldo was the promotion’s long-time featherweight champion. “The Notorious” had finished nearly every opponent he’d faced in the UFC and won the interim featherweight title against Chad Mendes at UFC 189, but most felt that Aldo would provide the stiffest test of the Irishman’s career.

McGregor defeated Aldo and claimed the featherweight title at UFC 194. (Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

McGregor ended up knocking the Brazilian out in 13 seconds to claim the featherweight title in one of the most memorable finishes in UFC history. “The Notorious” never defended the belt but went on to fight Nate Diaz twice at welterweight and eventually win the lightweight title at UFC 205.

Throughout that period of success, the 34-year-old was known as much for his creative talk outside of the cage as he was for his actual fighting skills, and one of his most famous lines was born when he explained to Rafael dos Anjos that opponents celebrated being matched against him with “red panty night”.

José Aldo Reveals Gift Left By McGregor

It was announced during the UFC 283 broadcast that Aldo would be inducted into the promotion’s Hall of Fame later this year, and the 36-year-old spent some time answering questions following the event.

One media member asked Aldo if he could confirm a rumor that McGregor had placed a pair of red panties on his door after UFC 200, which the Brazilian was happy to confirm was true.

Jose Aldo confirms that Conor McGregor left red panties on his door after UFC 200 😅



Full #UFC283 scrum ▶️ https://t.co/ToXbxIAo2D pic.twitter.com/cpBctfBjZS — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 22, 2023

“Yeah, it was just light-hearted fun, you know? I think we were in the Red Rock, owned by Lorenzo [Fertitta] in Vegas. And we were like window-to-window, and that was the night that I beat Frankie Edgar. So he just sent it out as a light-hearted joke. I didn’t do anything with it, but maybe, you know? I could even get my missus to wear it or something.”

Aldo’s bout with Edgar at UFC 200 was the Brazilian’s first fight after losing to McGregor, but he proved that he still had plenty left in the tank when he earned a unanimous decision to claim the interim featherweight title. “Junior” continued fighting at the top level as a featherweight for several more years before dropping down to bantamweight in 2019.

The 36-year-old had a successful run at bantamweight that included challenging for the division’s title at UFC 251, which he followed with a three-fight win streak. Aldo decided to retire after losing a unanimous decision to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278, but it was recently confirmed that he’ll be making his pro boxing debut in February.

What do you think of the gift that McGregor left Aldo after UFC 200 and the Brazilian’s reaction to it?