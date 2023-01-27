José Aldo’s Opponent Revealed For Pro Boxing Debut

Former UFC featherweight champion José Aldo will face Alberto Emmanuel Zambrano in his professional boxing debut.

MMA Fighting was the first to report the news of Aldo facing Zambrano.

The Aldo/Zambrano matchup will take place on a February 10th card for Shooto Brazil Boxing in Rio de Janeiro. Other UFC veterans, including Iuri and Ildemar Alcantara, will also fight at the event.

Aldo will make his first walk to the boxing ring following a long tenure in MMA. He’ll be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame later this year, as recently announced at UFC 283.

Aldo had teased a potential boxing career for years and is now weeks away from making it come to fruition. The fight with Zambrano will take place at 140lbs.

Zambrano is 0-3 in his boxing career, with his most recent fight coming against Alexis Torres in Nov. 2020. He made his professional debut in July 2019.

Aldo retired from MMA following a loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278. Before that, he appeared on the verge of a possible bantamweight title shot with three-straight victories.

Aldo’s peak in combat sports came during his dominant reign as UFC featherweight champion. He defended the title seven straight times before a loss to Conor McGregor at UFC 194.

Aldo is the latest UFC veteran to make the move to the ring. Former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort have earned recent wins since making the transition.

The 36-year-old Aldo has an opportunity to make a name for himself in this new combat sports venture and prove he remains a dangerous fighter.

