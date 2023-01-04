Josh Barnett: Phil Baroni Suffered From CTE Prior To Murder Arrest

Josh Barnett is familiar with Phil Baroni and has provided some context surrounding what led up to his recent arrest for murder.

Baroni allegedly murdered his girlfriend at a hotel in Mexico on New Year’s Day. He was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the incident, according to local police.

Baroni’s arrest has shocked the MMA community after a long career in combat sports. In addition to his appearances in the cage, he also competed in professional wrestling in recent years.

Barnett briefly worked with Baroni in GCW Bloodsport, Baroni’s most-recent stop in wrestling. He witnessed some erratic behavior during their time working together that could’ve led to him killing his romantic partner.

Josh Barnett Reacts To Phil Baroni’s Alleged Murder Of Girlfriend

In a recent series of tweets, Barnett gave his perspective surrounding Baroni’s mental and emotional decline.

The news about Phil Baroni is terrible and incredibly tragic as well.



I've known Phil for 2 decades + and at the 1st JB Bloodsport show could see that his personality and behavior was erratic, displaced, and emotionally he was all over the place and it was obvious why: CTE — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) January 4, 2023

Fighters, need to take of themselves and those around them need to be vigilant and watchful as well. I've seen the decline from the man I have been friends with for so long to where he was last I saw him and it's heartbreaking. Now with what has happened in MX it's just so awful. — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) January 4, 2023

Oh, just in case for the absolute midwit, moron reply guys who have zero reading comprehension – no, this is not excusing nor defending. I have not and am not making those points. It is simply some personal opinion and context.



If you want to be stupid, go do it somewhere else. — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) January 4, 2023

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) is a neurological disease found in those who have taken repeated blows to the head. It has been found in professional football players and some combat sports athletes over the years.

As of now, there is no direct evidence that Baroni suffers from CTE.

An autopsy is scheduled for the coming weeks on the female victim to determine her cause of death. Baroni told authorities that he threw the woman inside a shower with force, causing multiple lacerations to the head.

Baroni was an MMA journeyman with stints in the UFC, Bellator, PRIDE, and DREAM. He picked up wins over the likes of Ryo Chonan and Nick Nolte during his career.

The investigation into Baroni is just getting started, and we could learn more about what led up to the death of his girlfriend in the coming months.

