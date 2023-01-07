Archives: Julianna Peña is ‘Obsessed’ With Valentina Shevchenko (2017)

On this day six years ago, we ran a story on Julianna Peña pronouncing her obsession for Valentina Shevchenko.

Before Valentina Shevchenko was the flyweight queen or Peña a former UFC champion, the two were slated to face one another in the headliner of a 2017 FOX event.

Shevchenko would get the better of Peña with a second-round submission. You can view the bout in its entirety below.

Below, you can get a glimpse into Peña’s mindset heading into the contest.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED JANUARY 7, 2017, 2:03 PM]

Headline: Julianna Peña is ‘Obsessed’ With Valentina Shevchenko (2017)

Author: Fernando Quiles Jr.

All eyes will be on Julianna Peña and Valentina Shevchenko on Jan. 28. The two women’s bantamweights will compete in a likely title eliminator on a UFC on FOX event in Denver, Colorado. Pena hasn’t been shy about pleading her case for a championship opportunity.

Peña’s entry in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was through The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season 18. “The Venezuelan Vixen” emerged victorious in her bouts in the TUF house. In the tournament finals, she earned a TKO win over Jessica Rakoczy to take home the TUF 18 title.

Peña recently appeared on Luke Thomas’ show on SiriusXM Rush. She made it clear that her focus is on Shevchenko:

“I watch her fighting everyday. I’m obsessed with this girl. Her social security number is 531180522, I think that’s what it is. I don’t even know actually (if) she has a social security number because she was born in the Soviet Union. I’m obsessed with this chick. I’m literally obsessed with her. I think about her morning, noon and night. I watch her videos, her favorite food is pizza. She likes to salsa on her off time.”

In the past, Peña has said there’s no one else in the division besides her who deserved a shot at 135-pound gold. Since then, Shevchenko has climbed up the ladder. Pena admitted she has a credible adversary later this month.

“She’s a very worthy opponent. She’s got great stand-up striking skills. She’s a 17-time Muay Thai world champion and I take her very seriously like I do all of my opponents. It’s gonna be a great fight, that’s all I can say.”

As you could imagine, Peña expects to walk out of the Pepsi Center victorious.

“One of us is gonna get our hands raised at the end of the day and I believe that hand is gonna be mine.”