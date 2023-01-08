Report: Major Update On Possible Justin Gaethje Vs. Rafael Fiziev Fight

UFC fans hoping to see former lightweight title challenger Justin Gaethje take on Rafael Fiziev just got some good news.

During a recent interview with Patrick McCorry, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto revealed that Gaethje/Fiziev remains on the UFC’s radar. Gaethje has recently seemed disinterested in a fight with Fiziev, which Okamoto said is due to his desire to fight those above him in the rankings.

At this point in his illustrious career, Gaethje wants fights that motivate him to train and grind through the challenges of a fight camp. He hasn’t competed since a loss to Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title at UFC 274.

Fiziev called out Gaethje following a win over Rafael dos Anjos last July. He remains fixated on the fight with Gaethje, although he’s become a bit impatient with his callout target’s reluctance.

Report: Justin Gaethje Vs. Rafael Fiziev Could Happen In March/April

Photos via Instagram @rafael_ataman_fiziev @justin_gaethje

Things are turning in a positive direction following Islam Makhachev defeating Oliveira at UFC 280. Now that a non-former opponent of Gaethje holds the belt, a win over Fiziev could potentially earn him a title shot next.

Okamoto feels the fight will eventually come to fruition, potentially as soon as UFC 286 in London. Gaethje wants to fight on the same card as his teammate, Kamaru Usman, who is expected to face Leon Edwards.

As for Fiziev, a win over Gaethje would catapult him into the lightweight title picture. He’s won six straight, including recent wins over dos Anjos and Brad Riddell.

Fiziev has opined that money and glory are more important than titles and a fight with Gaethje would bring a big paycheck. A Gaethje/Fiziev matchup could contend for ‘Fight of the Year’ and will feature massive title implications for both fighters.

What is your reaction to the latest regarding a Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev fight?