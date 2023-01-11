Watch: Keith Lee, Brother Of Kevin Lee, Takes Off As New TikTok Star

Former Bellator fighter Keith Lee has taken the TikTok platform by storm of late thanks to his food reviews.

‘Killa’ was cut from Bellator following his first-round rear-naked choke loss to Jornel Lugo at Bellator 265 in August 2021. In the time since, Lee has gradually devoted more and more of his time to TikTok.

According to the man himself, his initial interest in the platform stemmed from his issues with social anxiety. Lee also struggled with the fear of public speaking and believed using social media would gradually allow him to overcome these issues.

With just over 12 months of content creation behind him, Keith Lee now enjoys a staggering 7.8 million follower count. To top it off, his videos have accrued more than 291.3 million likes.

Keith Lee’s TikTok Work Has Helped Save Food Businesses

A key aspect of Lee’s content is his emphasis on singling out struggling restaurants to try out. The featherweight fighter will typically not only review the food, but also eye up any potential issues in their approaches to handling customers and advertising.

Impressively, Keith Lee’s presence at a pizzeria in Las Vegas seemingly turned the joint’s luck around overnight. Frankensons Pizzeria made contact with the former Bellator competitor, who agreed to come along and review the place for free.

The company’s own TikTok following went from 2,000 to over 70,000 following Lee’s review has since crossed the 260,000 mark. The pizzeria also reportedly enjoyed a major uptick in customers following ‘Killa’s visit as well.

More recently, Lee has been in talks with YouTube sensation MrBeast to review Feastables. Feastables are a new line of chocolate bars from the stunts master. Needless to say, Keith Lee’s work as an influencer is going from strength to strength. Despite his recent success in a new medium, ‘Killa’ reportedly intends to continue fighting consistently.

You can watch Inside Edition’s coverage of Keith Lee’s TikTok exploits below!

Can Keith Lee mirror his TikTok success in MMA?