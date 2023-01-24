Report: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis Booked For April 8, MMA Fans React

A middleweight battle between two action-generating fighters has been booked for UFC 287 between Kelvin Gastelum and Chris Curtis.

As reported by MMA journalist Alex Behunin, Gastelum and Curtis have agreed to meet on April 8 at UFC 287.

Both fighters are currently ranked in the middleweight division. Gastelum is currently ranked at #13 with Curtis falling right behind him at #14. Gastelum has managed to hold on to his spot in the rankings despite going through a very rough stretch as of late, losing five of his last six fights. His last victory came in February of 2021 over Jack Hermansson, who coincidentally is the only man to defeat Curtis in the UFC.

Chris Curtis has gone 4-1 since entering the UFC in 2021 and has a professional record of 30-9. During his UFC run, he has picked up wins over Phil Hawes, Rodolfo Vieira, Brendan Allen, and most recently, Joaquin Buckley, with three of the four victories coming by way of KO/TKO.

MMA Fans React To Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis Booking

After news of this middleweight bout became public, MMA fans turned in their reactions to this matchmaking by the UFC.

If Gastelum gets hurt Chris Curtis will step in on short notice and if Chris Curtis gets hurt Gastelum will step in on short notice — Combat Haven (@CombatHaven) January 24, 2023

I pray to the MMA gods that both fighters make it to weigh in injury free ! 🔥🔥🔥 — $wheelchairpapi ♿️ | 💎🤲 | (@_kevin_io) January 24, 2023

Shrodingers fight. It’s both rescheduled and happening until they step into the cage — Joshua (@CiNNaM0NST3R) January 24, 2023

2 southpaws gonna take a crack at eachother, love this match up. — Almas Dzaf (@mmajunkbox) January 24, 2023

As of this writing, there is no main event or location announced for this event. MMA News will keep you posted on all the latest updates to UFC 287.

Who do you predict will win: Kelvin Gastelum or Chris Curtis?