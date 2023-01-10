Kevin Lee Calls For Super Fight With Jake Paul In PFL

You can add Kevin Lee to the list of fighters who want to fight Jake Paul in the PFL.

The combat sports world had mixed reactions to the news that YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul was making his way to the PFL, where he is expected to take part in the promotion’s new Super Fight Division. These PPV-exclusive events will feature the biggest names on the PFL’s roster, with the promotion apparently sharing the revenue with the fighters in an unprecedented 50/50 split.

via Instagram @pflmma

Kevin Lee Wants To Welcome Jake Paul To MMA

With Jake Paul making this big announcement, there has been no shortage of fighters volunteering themselves as an opponent for his PFL debut. Among these is former UFC fighter, turned Eagle FC alumni, Kevin Lee.

Speaking in a recent interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Lee explained that his Eagle FC contract allows him to fight outside of just that promotion, which he is hoping to use as an avenue to fight in the PFL. As a result, he would love to take on Paul, saying that this is the only fight that makes sense for the YouTuber.

“They’re doing super fights now. What better way to do a super fight, than with me? I don’t know. I do think, if Jake Paul is serious, right? If he’s serious about fighting MMA, for one, I’m gonna give him respect if he just steps in the cage. It’s totally different than the boxing arena. This thing is totally different,” Lee said.

“But if he wants real respect from the people who really understand fighting, he’s gonna have to fight someone like me. I’m in the prime of my career, a hell of a wrestler. I fought six different world champions… I’ve already fought all these guys, so even if he goes the distance with me, even if he was to make it past one bell, people can look at him and say ‘Oh, okay this guy can fight Leon Edwards one day.’ Like, he would actually have potential. Right now, it’s a freak show that he’s putting on. And he’s making money, but I’m in the business of making money too. If he wants to make it legitimate, I’ll be around.”

Kevin Lee does make some good points about what information can be learned from seeing Jake Paul fight an athlete of his pedigree. That said, Paul has expressed interest in trying to secure fights with Nate Diaz recently, so it is still uncertain how his PFL debut will look.

Would you rather see Jake Paul fight Nate Diaz or Kevin Lee in the PFL?

