Khabib Nurmagomedov Reportedly Leaving MMA Entirely

It looks like the days of Khabib Nurmagomedov participating in MMA post-retirement are numbered.

After competing for, winning, and defending the UFC lightweight title, Khabib decided to retire from competition at an undefeated 29-0, following the death of his father and coach, Abdulmanap.

Although he was no longer competing, Khabib did still manage to maintain a presence in the sport by heading his own Eagle FC MMA promotion, as well as following in his father’s footsteps by coaching other Dagestani fighters like new lightweight champ Islam Makhachev.

via Instagram @khabib_nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov is Leaving MMA?

It would appear that the days of Khabib Nurmagomedov being a promoter and coach are coming to an end. According to reports, the former champ has decided to leave the sport of MMA completely, ending his time as both a coach and promoter.

The report says that Khabib is apparently looking at options to sell off Eagle FC to other interested parties, following something of a failure to launch in the western hemisphere. Additionally, he is reportedly expected to hand off the coaching duties for those under his tutelage, effectively removing himself as an active member of the sport.

“Former #UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is reportedly planning to completely leave MMA. Nurmagomedov has, of course, thrown himself into coaching & Eagle FC since his retirement two years ago. He is expected to focus on his family and businesses,” the report reads.

🚨JUST IN🚨



Former #UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is reportedly planning to completely leave MMA.



Nurmagomedov has, of course, thrown himself into coaching & Eagle FC since his retirement 2 years ago.



He is expected to focus on his family and businesses, pic.twitter.com/9b40lRUjNX — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) January 7, 2023

Additional reports reveal Khabib Nurmagomedov will be leaving the sport to pursue and look after the well-being of his family and businesses, outside of MMA, and that he has no expressed interest in pursuing a career in politics. If this truly is the end of his time spent in the sport, it will be interesting to see what is next.

What do you see Khabib Nurmagomedov doing outside of his role in MMA?

Want to suggest a correction or provide other feedback? Contact the editor at [email protected]!