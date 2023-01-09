Watch: Khamzat Chimaev Clone Khamzat “Borz Maaev Nails Trademark “Borz” Anaconda

Khamzat “Borz” Maaev showed he has more in common with Khamzat Chimaev than just eerily similar looks and name at Khan Fight 2.

Like Chimaev, Maaev is a Chechen native with an undefeated record who’s been plowing through his opponents in barnstorming style. And while Maaev fights at lightweight, he almost seems a carbon copy of Chimaev, boasting similarly expert wrestling and movement.

Believe it or not, he also shares Chimaev’s “Borz” nickname and his knack for quickly finishing opponents, which is exactly what he did to the undefeated Tagir Magomedov on Saturday in Bursa, Turkey.

After stalking Magomedov about the cage like his UFC namesake, “Borz” took just under two minutes to sink in an anaconda choke in a sequence that looked remarkably similar to Chimaev’s submission of Kevin Holland at UFC 279 in September.

Watch Maaev get the finish below.

Khamzat "Borz" Maaev just fought at Khan Fight 2. No seriously that's his name. pic.twitter.com/25YHaPfpfS — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 7, 2023

Maaev, who represents Turkey, is now 3-0 since making his professional MMA debut in 2020. The Chechen had knocked out his two previous opponents, with his last win against Jusbek Uulu taking just over a minute.

The loss is Magomedov’s first as a professional, moving his record to 4-1. The Dagestani had finished all his previous opponents, having most recently earned a TKO against Shodiyor Turaev at The Old Guard in 2019.

In the Khan Fight 2 main event, Alexander Vasiliev took home the welterweight belt with a unanimous decision victory over Emran Hafizoglu.

