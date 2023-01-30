Laura Sanko Will Make UFC Color Commentary Debut At UFC Vegas 68

UFC analyst Laura Sanko will etch herself in the UFC historybooks at UFC Vegas 68 as the promotion’s second-ever female color commentator.

Sanko has become a mainstay of UFC broadcasts as an analyst, interviewer, and weigh-in show host. She began her post-fighting career in the UFC as a pre and post-fight interviewer but has recently made the move cageside for Dana White‘s Contender Series.

Sanko is a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to sports broadcasting and her role with the UFC. While she’s happy with the roles she’s held to date, she’s wanted to make UFC history by becoming just the second female to call a UFC event.

This Saturday at UFC Vegas 68, Sanko will become the UFC’s second female color commentator and the first since Kathy Long in 1993.

Laura Sanko Will Be On The Call For UFC Vegas 68

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“I can’t think of anyone better to be the first female color commentator for the modern UFC era than Laura,” UFC President Dana White said in a recent press release. “She has worked incredibly hard to prove herself and get to this position and I couldn’t be prouder to have her calling the action.”

Sanko, in addition to her broadcasting accomplishments, is also a former MMA fighter. She defeated Cassie Robb in her only professional fight at Invicta FC 4.

UFC Vegas 68 will be headlined by a heavyweight matchup between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac.

What is your reaction to Laura Sanko becoming the UFC’s first female color commentator?