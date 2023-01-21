Lauren Murphy: Taila Santos Beat Valentina Shevchenko

Lauren Murphy has weighed in on the controversial UFC 275 bout between Taila Santos and Valentina Shevchenko.

At the event, Shevchenko put her Flyweight Championship up for grabs against the Brazilian contender in an exhausting five-round affair. The closely contested bout was ultimately ruled a split decision in ‘Bullet’s favor. Many, however, felt that Santos had done enough to be argued as the winner.

Lauren Murphy is no stranger to challenging the longtime flyweight queen. At UFC 266, ‘Lucky’ succumbed to Shevchenko’s razor-sharp elbows and punches in round four. She bounced back from the TKO loss with a decision win over Miesha Tate in July 2022.

Now, ahead of her upcoming clash with Jéssica Andrade, Murphy has shared her belief that Shevchenko should’ve been declared the loser at UFC 275.

“I Thought Taila Won” – Lauren Murphy On UFC 275

At UFC 283 media day, Lauren Murphy was asked if she might fight ‘Bullet’ again if she beats Andrade. ‘Lucky’ was unsure of her chances of netting another title bout. She went on to discuss Shevchenko’s showdown with Taila Santos. The comments stemmed from the interviewer’s note about ‘Bullet’ having been on a notably long absence from the Octagon since then.

“She [Shevchenko] had a pretty tough fight in her last fight, like, I think she got all that she could handle,” Murphy opined.

When asked if she thought ‘Bullet’ won the bout, Murphy was quick to make clear she thought Santos had got the job done.

“No, I think Taila won that fight,” Murphy asserted. “I think it definitely showed that, like, she’s [Shevchenko] human, you know? So, maybe, everybody’s beatable.”

Murphy went on to point out that almost no fighter is unbeatable or goes out on top. For Shevchenko, the Santos fight was arguably her most competitive at flyweight, a division she is undefeated in.

