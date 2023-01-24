Leon Edwards Would Defend Title Against Conor McGregor On One Condition

UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards recently shared his thoughts on the prospect of fighting Conor McGregor in the future.

‘The Notorious’ has not stepped into the Octagon since his grim leg injury at UFC 264 in July 2021.

In the time since, the UFC’s biggest drawing star has bulked up considerably, making his chances of making the lightweight limit relatively slim. The man himself has expressed interest in committing to welterweight when he finally returns in the hope of becoming a three-division champion.

Photo via Twitter @TheNotoriousMMA

Leon Edwards, meanwhile, endured a tumultuous journey to his long-awaited title shot at UFC 278 last year. There, he upset Kamaru Usman at the last hurdle with a lethal head kick. ‘Rocky’ will defend the gold against Usman at UFC 286 in March.

Should McGregor return at welterweight down the road, ‘Rocky’ would be happy to put the belt up for grabs against him, provided ‘The Notorious’ can meet a certain condition.

“It Would Be A Massive Fight” – Leon Edwards On Facing Conor McGregor

In a recent interview with talkSPORT.com, the welterweight king revealed he’d be very interesting in facing ‘The Notorious’. Edwards believes the blockbuster match-up would be an especially huge deal for MMA in Europe.

For the fight to happen, though, ‘Rocky’ would require McGregor to pick up at least one “good win” in the division upon returning, similar to Edwards’ condition for a hypothetical title defense against arch nemesis Jorge Masvidal.

“Yeah, 100 per cent. If Conor comes back and gets a good win at welterweight, then it’s a fight I’d more than welcome. It would be a massive fight for Europe, a massive fight for everyone. Let him come back, get a good win at welterweight and then we can talk from there.”

Interestingly, both of these fighters are managed by Paradigm Sports, which would add another wrinkle to a potential match-up between the pair.

Would you be interested in seeing Leon Edwards vs. Conor McGregor happen in the future?

All quotes from talkSPORT.