Leon Edwards: COVID Booking Struggles Propelled Me To Title Win

Leon Edwards feels his come-from-behind win over Kamaru Usman wouldn’t have happened without his past bad luck in the UFC.

Edwards earned the welterweight belt over Usman at UFC 278 with a nasty head kick knockout. With a minute left in the fight, and his chances appearing dim, Edwards pulled off arguably one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history.

Edwards will defend his title against the man he took it from when he and Usman clash in their trilogy at UFC 286 in London.

Ahead of his title win over Usman, Edwards dealt with a series of unfortunate circumstances in his UFC career. This included multiple fights falling through, including a planned showdown with Jorge Masvidal at UFC 269.

After months of bad fortune, Edwards realized a championship dream in a rare fashion.

During a recent interview with BT Sport, Edwards claimed he wouldn’t have been able to pull off the late win without his long struggle getting fights.

“I believe the two years I went through the pandemic prepared me for that moment,” Edwards said. “Even though it was hard, going through all of that mentally…the pullouts, up and downs, removal from the rankings, all of that prepared me for that fight. If I didn’t go through that, the fight wouldn’t have played out like that.”

Many fighters who went through what Edwards went through likely would’ve stopped pursuing their combat goals. But, it ended up paying off in the end as he secured a UFC belt.

Edwards has won 10 fights in a row, including over the likes of Rafael dos Anjos and Donald Cerrone. A fight against Belal Muhammad in March 2021 ended in a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke.

COVID-19 has impacted the world since early 2020, but Edwards is an example of someone who came out on the other side of it better than ever.

