Leon Edwards Puts Recent Rumors About Kamaru Usman Trilogy To Rest

UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards has confirmed that he will be facing Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 in London, England.

At UFC 278 last August, Leon Edwards pulled off arguably the greatest come-from-behind victory in promotion history when he knocked out Kamaru Usman in the final round to take home the welterweight title.

After the bout, there was no secret made by Dana White that a trilogy fight between the two would be the route the promotion would take. And with both fighters onboard with the idea, why has there still not been an official announcement of the two headlining UFC 286?

One recent theory behind the delay that went viral was that Usman is recovering from a hand injury and would not be able to make the March 18 date. Usman had already gone through and recovered from hand surgery prior to his UFC 278 bout with Edwards, but there has been no official confirmation that he has been struggling with hand issues once again.

The rumors of his injury escalated after Usman was spotted with his left hand wrapped while promoting an African MMA event.

Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, dismissed the rumors and indicated that Usman would be ready to face Edwards in March.

Now, in a recent installment of the Believe You Me podcast with Michael Bisping, Edwards confirmed that he was told the fight is still on as of last week and that Usman has already begun making his preparations for the fight.

“Yeah, 100%. That’s what I’ve been told,” Edwards said about the Usman trilogy happening in March. “That’s what me and my team’s been told. I spoke to the UFC last week, I think. And they said the fight’s on. He’s already training for the fight. So I was like, OK, perfect. So I am aiming towards that. But if something changes in the meantime, then we’ll go from there. But now, I’m focused on having that trilogy against Usman in London.”

Leon Edwards is currently enjoying an 11-fight unbeaten streak, with the biggest win of them all happening last summer. With the anticipated trilogy bout being mapped out to take place in Edwards’ backyard in London, England, the champion will be more confident than ever to extend that streak to 12 while also handing former division kingpin Kamaru Usman the first losing streak of his professional MMA career.

How excited are you to see a trilogy fight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards?

