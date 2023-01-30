Logan Paul to Make Major UFC-Related Announcement Tuesday

Logan Paul appears to be on the verge of some sort of collaboration with the UFC and Dana White to kick off the new year.

Logan and his brother Jake have taken the combat sports world by storm over the past few years. He faced Floyd Mayweather in a boxing exhibition in June 2021 in a non-scored fight.

Paul now works with WWE and signed a new, multi-year contract with the promotion last June. He returned to the ring after an injury this past weekend at the Royal Rumble event, squaring off with Seth Rollins.

In addition to his boxing and professional wrestling pursuits, Paul has teased an eventual appearance in MMA. He’s asked White for an opportunity to fight in the UFC despite only having a few boxing and high school wrestling competitions to his record.

While it’s uncertain if Paul will get his wish, he’s hours away from announcing some big news of a collaboration between him and the UFC.

Logan Paul Teases Partnership With The UFC In Viral Video

You can check out Paul’s teaser below, as he posted to his Twitter page Monday.

Logan has had an amicable relationship with White, contrary to the UFC headman’s relationship with Jake. He had White on his IMPAULSIVE podcast last year, discussing a variety of topics.

Paul has called for a UFC fight against Paddy Pimblett, who is unbeaten through four fights in the Octagon. Pimblett has seemed open to a matchup with Paul after the initial callout.

Fight Fans Weigh In On Logan Paul’s UFC Tease

Here’s what Twitter had to say about Paul’s upcoming UFC announcement.

Predictions are split on Paul’s upcoming announcement, with some having doubts as to whether or not it’ll be fight-related. Some speculate that Paul’s energy drink brand, Prime, might partner with the UFC in some fashion.

As we await Paul’s news, he and the UFC might be working together in some capacity going forward.

What is your prediction for Logan Paul’s UFC announcement?