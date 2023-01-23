Watch: Islam Makhachev & Alex Volkanovski Face Off In Australia

This past weekend, Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski had a face-off ahead of their upcoming UFC 284 superfight in Perth, Australia.

At UFC 284, the top-two pound-for-pound fighters in the UFC will duel in a champion vs. champion superfight. The two athletes have already come face to face after Makhachev defeated Charles Oliveira for the lightweight championship at UFC 280 last October.

Following the victory, Volkanovski entered the Octagon and the two agreed to fight one another during Makhachev’s Octagon interview.

Islam Makhachev & Alexander Volkanovski Face Off

In less than three weeks, fight they will, with the status as the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the company on the line. Although fight week is still several days out, the promotion for the event has already begun, including a face-off between the two champions in Australia. You can view the face-off below.

The two also took part in a quick dialogue during the face-off, with the exchange concluding with Volkanovski asking Makhachev if he is training hard, to which the Dagestani swiftly responded in the affirmative.

Alexander Volkanovski most recently defended his featherweight championship at UFC 276 against Max Holloway in July. The Aussie turned in quite possibly his best performance to date in his unanimous decision win against “Blessed” to close that series out at 3-0 in his favor.

Islam Makhachev is also coming off arguably his best performance yet when he ran through Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 within two rounds. Now, the new lightweight king will set out to defend his title against the featherweight ruler, Alexander Volkanovski.

Stay tuned for more UFC 284 coverage as this massive event draws closer.

Did you take anything away from this face-off between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski?