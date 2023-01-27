Marlon Vera Questions Why Umar Nurmagomedov Won’t Name Who Declined Fights

No.4-ranked UFC bantamweight Marlon Vera recently shared his thoughts on Umar Nurmagomedov’s tweet regarding fight booking issues.

Umar, the cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, last fought at UFC Fight Night 217 earlier this month. There, he vanquished Raoni Barcelos in the first round with a ferocious body kick and punch.

The No.11-ranked bantamweight is already looking for his next fight. In a recent tweet on the matter, Nurmagomedov claimed that the UFC were struggling to set one up as no one wants to take a fight with him. ‘Young Eagle’ tagged UFC President Dana White, UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby, and his manager Ali Abdelaziz in the post.

UFC looking for an opponent for me. Nobody want to fight me I’m just a human @danawhite @seanshelby @AliAbdelaziz00 — Umar Nurmagomedov (@UNmgdv) January 24, 2023

For Marlon Vera, there’s a curious air of mystery about ‘Young Eagle’s tweet.

“Who Did They Offer You?” – Marlon Vera On Umar Nurmagomedov’s Claim

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Marlon Vera was asked about who he thinks Nurmagomedov should fight next. ‘Chito’ was unsure of an obvious next step for the Dagestani rising star but was quick to question who had been offered as an opponent. Vera went on to explain that whenever someone has declined a fight with him, he’s been quick to make the information public.

“F**k, I don’t know. Whoever they offer him [Nurmagomedov], right? I see him saying that no one wants to fight him, but we don’t see names, right? When somebody doesn’t wanna fight me, I say exactly the guy who declined, and I call him a p**sy online so people can know this is the guy who declined. He’s just saying no one wants to fight him, but who did they offer you [to]? We don’t know that.”

Marlon Vera’s next opponent, meanwhile, has been confirmed. At UFC Fight Night 219 next month, ‘Chito’ will take on the No.5-ranked Cory Sandhagen. The bantamweight title picture is crowded right now, but the winner of this bout will likely be up there with Sean O’Malley when it comes to plausible challengers for the winner of Henry Cejudo vs. Aljamain Sterling later this year.

