Maryna Moroz Shares Sneak Peak Of Playboy Centerfold Photo Shoot

UFC flyweight Maryna Moroz has shared a glimpse of a recent photo shoot with the Playboy Centerfold platform.

Moroz announced last September that she was the first UFC fighter to join Playboy Centerfold. She will model and work in partnership with Playboy to create exclusive content.

Moroz had a big year in 2022 in and out of the Octagon. She pulled off a big win over her heated rival, Mariya Agapova, and made history with this modeling role.

Ahead of her highly-anticipated Playboy Centerfold debut, Moroz shared footage of her first photo shoot with the company.

Maryna Moroz Signed Modeling Gig With Playboy

In a recent Instagram post, Moroz showed a behind-the-scenes look at her time working with Playboy.

Moroz has won three of her last four fights but is coming off of a loss to Jennifer Maia last November. She made her UFC debut in April 2015, submitting Joanne Wood in the first round.

Moroz hasn’t been booked for her 2023 return as of this writing, but she’s expected to return later this year.

Moroz isn’t the only former or current UFC fighter diving headfirst into the modeling business. Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas recently made her debut with Victoria’s Secret, and Paige VanZant has booked multiple shoots since leaving the promotion.

An exact date for Moroz’s Playboy Centerfold photos to go public has yet to be announced. In the meantime, her fans got a sneak peek at what’s to come.

