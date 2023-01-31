Matt Brown Trashes Endeavor Over Handling of Dana White Controversy

UFC welterweight veteran Matt Brown has spoken out against how Endeavor has handled Dana White slapping his wife last month.

The UFC’s parent company has remained noticeably quiet on the matter. It’s been business as usual for White as the president of the UFC this month as well. His controversial new series Power Slap has also gone ahead and has begun airing on TBS.

While White himself did issue a statement accepting responsibility and expressing regret for his actions, the likes of Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel have remained relatively quiet. For ‘The Immortal’, not even releasing an official statement on the matter was a poor choice.

“It’s Weak” – Matt Brown On Endeavor’s Silence

In a recent appearance on MMA Fighting’s The Writer and Fighter podcast, Matt Brown heavily criticized the company and Ari Emanuel.

“It’s weak. It’s just very weak as a business. That’s where I look at whether it’s Ari [Emanuel], I think he’s the head guy right? [He’s] in charge. That’s some of the things you have to do as a leader of a business, you have to make these hard decisions. At minimum just a statement.”

Brown acknowledged that White himself had been far more honest and self-critical on the matter than those around him. Due to Endeavor not following suit and having their own public addressing of the issue, ‘The Immortal’ believes they come across as “weak” on the matter.

“We all know what he did was wrong. There’s no excuse for it and he said it his damn self. Everybody can stop making f***ing excuses for him. But at a time like this, you kind of weed out the weak from strong.

“Dana came out strong. He faced up to it straight away, he did a press conference, put it out there, said what he said, didn’t defend himself.

“Ari, Endeavor, WME, they come out the weak ones, in my opinion. They don’t have the integrity or the moral sort of whatever it is to come out and just condemn it and figure something out from it.”

For now, it appears Dana White will not be facing any official, professional repercussions for his actions.

Do you agree with Matt Brown’s take on the matter?

