Max Holloway Receives Sudden Callout From Top-10 Featherweight

No.1-ranked UFC featherweight Max Holloway recently received a surprise callout on social media.

‘Blessed’ has not fought since his tough UFC 276 decision loss to UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski. The defeat leaves Holloway 0-3 against ‘The Great’. Since then, it’s remained relatively unclear what Holloway’s next step in the division will be. Having asserted his dominance over the division whilst falling short to the champion, ‘Blessed’ is in an awkward position right now.

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Another featherweight whose future is unclear right now is the No.8-ranked Giga Chikadze. ‘Ninja’ has not fought since his UFC on ESPN 32 loss to Calvin Kattar in January 2022. He was booked to take on the No.12-ranked Sodiq Yusuff in September but had to pull out due to injury.

Now, with more than a year of inactivity passing by, Chikadze has revealed who he wants to face next.

“We Can Make A Good Show” Giga Chikadze Calls Out Max Holloway

Taking to Twitter, Chikadze made reference to the injury woes of other ranked featherweights he was considered for this year. Chan Sung Jung was rumored for a February fight in Seoul but has had to cancel due to injury. An attempt to rebook the Yusuff fight for April has also fallen through for similar reasons.

One is injured, another just got injured!

You Max @BlessedMMA do you wanna fight? I think we can make a good show. LMK…@ufc @danawhite — GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) January 23, 2023

If this fight were to go ahead, it would likely be an explosive striking clinic. ‘Blessed’ is widely renowned as one of the best boxers in the UFC, expertly using his pugilism proficiency to pressure and disorientate opponents. Chikadze, meanwhile, is a black belt in Goju-ryu karate and boasts a respectable 38-10 kickboxing record, including 22 knockout wins.

Holloway is yet to respond to the callout. Needless to say, this could make for a very entertaining match-up later this year should it go ahead.

Do you think Giga Chikadze could defeat Max Holloway in the Octagon?