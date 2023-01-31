Max Holloway Vs. Arnold Allen Booked For April 15th, Twitter Reacts

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will return against the surging Arnold Allen in an April 15th UFC headliner.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news of the Holloway/Arnold fight.

Holloway returns for the first time since losing his featherweight trilogy to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276. Before that, he won back-to-back unanimous decisions over Yair Rodríguez and Calvin Kattar.

Holloway’s return to the featherweight division comes after three losses to Volkanovski. It’s unlikely he’ll get a fourth fight against Volkanovski anytime soon if the champion holds on to the throne.

Before his losses to Volkanovski, Holloway was one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, with dominant title defenses against the likes of Brian Ortega and Frankie Edgar. He won the belt at UFC 212 over José Aldo before defeating him in the rematch by third-round TKO.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Max Holloway/Arnold Allen News

Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say in reaction to Holloway/Allen.

Holloway will face a tough test in Allen, who will fight in his second straight UFC main event. Allen most recently defeated Kattar by injury stoppage last October, his 12th consecutive victory.

Allen is unbeaten in the UFC through 10 fights with the promotion. He’s earned finishes over Dan Hooker and Mads Burnell, and a decision victory over Sodiq Yusuff.

This will be by far the toughest challenge of Allen’s UFC career to date. After getting left out of the upcoming interim featherweight title matchup, he gets the next best thing in the former champion Holloway.

A venue and location for the April 15th UFC Fight Night have yet to be announced.

