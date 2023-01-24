Michael Bisping Has Big Expectations For Brandon Moreno’s Second Title Reign

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is expecting Brandon Moreno’s second flyweight reign to be significantly longer than his first.

This past weekend, Moreno returned to the 125-pound throne by adding a second victory over longtime rival Deiveson Figueiredo to his record. The pair collided in the co-main event of UFC 283, culminating their feud with a historical fourth fight on the Brazilian’s home turf.

Unfortunately for the fans in attendance, their man couldn’t get the job done. Across three rounds, “The Assassin Baby” appeared to fare better in exchanges, peaking in the third frame when a stiff left hook closed up Figueiredo’s eye.

With “Deus Da Guerra” rendered without vision in one eye, the bout was waved off and Moreno secured his second championship crowning inside the Octagon.

After becoming his nation’s first UFC champion with a win over Figueiredo in 2021, “The Assassin Baby” will be looking to keep the belt in Mexico for a little longer second time around, having dropped it back to the Brazilian seven months after his UFC 263 win.

According to one former fighter-turned-analyst, he’s likely to do exactly that.

Bisping Expects Lengthy Second Reign For Moreno

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping reacted to the UFC 283 results, including the tetralogy between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.

Like many, “The Count” believes the Mexican was simply a step ahead of his Brazilian counterpart throughout. And having seen that performance, which followed an interim title win over #3-ranked contender Kai Kara-France last July, the Englishman can’t see Moreno being unseated anytime soon.

“The reality is, Brandon Moreno, he was a little bit ahead the whole time. He was one step ahead. He was faster, he was more energetic, he was emptying the gas tank, he was going for it more, landing the better shots,” Bisping said. “The night belonged to Brandon Moreno, and I don’t see anybody beating him anytime soon.”

With that, Bisping appeared to provide his prediction for Moreno’s first defense, expected to come against Alexandre Pantoja.

Alejandre Pantoja congratulates Brandon Moreno after becoming the undisputed champion. He weighed as an alternate for #UFC283 and seems to be the next in line@ESPNDeportes pic.twitter.com/GG5Pjr9lgC — Carlos Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) January 22, 2023

While the Brazilian already boasts a victory over the champ inside the Octagon from 2018, as well as another win against him on The Ultimate Fighter, “The Count” is evidently confident in Moreno levelling the pair’s score in professional MMA.

Beyond “The Cannibal,” contenders like Matheus Nicolau, Brandon Royval, and Manel Kape will no doubt be putting Moreno in their crosshairs. Should Bisping be proved right, though, they’ll all struggle to dethrone “The Assassin Baby.”

Do you agree with Michael Bisping’s take on Brandon Moreno’s second flyweight reign?

