Michael Bisping On Fighters Using Vaseline For Combat Advantage

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping recently shed light on a rule-bending advantage some fighters are employing.

‘The Count’ recently detailed five occasions where the UFC had to alter their ruleset immediately. Bisping touched on 12-to-6 elbows, wearing speedos in the Octagon, low blows, and opponents being forbidden from throwing each other over the fence. The Manchester star also highlighted vaseline use in the Octagon.

For wrestlers and grapplers, Vaseline can be kryptonite to their trade in the cage. Such combat methods require immense grip and static strength to utilize against an opponent. However, if said opponent is slippery from Vaseline, effective gripping quickly goes out the window.

“That’s Damn Near Impossible!” – Michael Bisping On Controlling A Vaseline-Using Fighter

While discussing the utility behind using Vaseline in the Octagon on his YouTube channel, Bisping revealed that multiple fighters have discussed their methods with him. One such method involves using copious amounts of the substance for a few days before the fight. On fight night, when the competitor begins to sweat, much of that Vaseline will come out of the pores, making it difficult for the opponent to get a grip.

“Trying to control a fighter covered in sweat who’s also applied like a lubricant like a Vaseline, that’s damn near impossible! And that’s why a lot of fighters in the history of mixed martial arts have tried to do [so],” Michael Bisping explained. ““In fact, I’ve been present speaking to people, other fighters where they’ve told me some of their methods. They used to say ‘What I do is I apply Vaseline to my body 2, 3 days before, I allow it to soak in and then afterwards I shower so it feels like there’s nothing there, and then in the fight when you start sweating, it comes out.”

At UFC 94, Georges St-Pierre and BJ Penn collided for the second time. After calling it quits four rounds in, ‘The Prodigy’ filed a complaint to the Nevada State Athletic Commission. He alleged that ‘Rush’ had too much vaseline on his body for it to be a fair fight.

St-Pierre’s cornerman, Phil Nurse, was even told off by the official during the fight for being reckless with Vaseline use between rounds.

The incident remains one of the most infamous examples of Vaseline use in the Octagon.

Do you think the UFC was right to ban vaseline from the Octagon?

All quotes from MiddleEasy.