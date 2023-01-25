Michael Bisping Speaks On “Nasty Accusation” Against Conor McGregor

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has reacted to allegations of assault made against mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor.

While McGregor has achieved immense success inside the Octagon, becoming the first to simultaneously hold titles in two different weight classes, his career in combat sports has come alongside frequent and troubling controversies outside the cage.

In recent times, that’s included a red-carpet altercation with Machine Gun Kelly and an alleged unprovoked assault on Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti. In addition, the Irishman has been charged by police numerous times, including for an assault on an elderly man who wouldn’t drink his whiskey and for dangerous driving.

2023, expected to be his comeback year in MMA, has begun in similar fashion, with McGregor facing fresh allegations of assault.

On Wednesday, it emerged that a previously archived case surrounding an attack on McGregor’s yacht during his birthday celebrations in Ibiza last July has been reopened.

While the UFC star was initially cleared of wrongdoing by Spanish police, he’s now been accused of punching, kicking, and threatening to drown a woman who reportedly grew up in the same neighborhood as him. McGregor was quick to deny the claims in a statement through his spokesperson.

Bisping Reminds That ‘People Go After’ Celebs In Light Of McGregor Allegations

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping reacted to the latest controversy and accusations surrounding Conor McGregor’s conduct outside the Octagon.

While he insisted that he was by no means defending his fellow former UFC champion, the Englishman reminded that it’s “innocent until proven guilty.” He also suggested that some people often create falsities in order to secure money from the rich and wealthy.

“Look, the reality is, it’s innocent until proven guilty,” Bisping said. “Anybody can say anything, it doesn’t make it true. I am not defending Conor McGregor, at all… However, he’s very rich, he’s very famous, and there is ambulance chasers. There is people that go after money. McGregor, wherever he goes, much like Mike Tyson back in the day, there’s a lot of assholes out there.”

Bisping mentioned heavyweight boxing great Tyson, who was convicted of rape and jailed in 1992. He served less than three years of an original six-year sentence. This week, “Iron Mike” is facing fresh accusations after another woman accused him of a rape in the early 1990s.

Bisping went on to note that there’s no evidence to suggest that the woman is lying about McGregor’s alleged assault, but claimed that it’s “only fair” to make note of those who wrongly pursue compensation from celebrities.

“I’m not saying she is one, I’m not saying she’s an ambulance chaser, I’m not saying she’s making it all up. But, I’m also not saying it’s true… Either way, it’s certainly not a good look,” Bisping acknowledged. “But we gotta let justice run its course… The reality is, when you’re worth God knows what he’s worth, people try to come after you… People do go after them, famous people.

“Cristiano Ronaldo had a couple of things that were kind of similar, I think… total nonsense. What I’m saying is famous people, rich people, they have a target on their back from people who want to try and get money off them,” Bisping continued. “We don’t know if that’s case. I’m just saying, it’s only fair to McGregor to point that out… Hopefully this comes out to be a whole load of nonsense, because it’s a nasty accusation… If he’s guilty, of course, he’s got what’s coming to him.”

Ronaldo, one of the world’s most prominent soccer players, has been investigated for rape on two separate occasions. The first accusation was made by two women in 2005, but Scotland Yard, the headquarters of London’s Metropolitan Police, declared there was not enough evidence for a prosecution.

In 2017, reports emerged that the Portuguese star was being investigated by the Las Vegas Police Department after a woman accused him of a rape dating back to 2009. Documents later revealed that Ronaldo paid $375,000 in a non-disclosure settlement, whilst also denying the accusations, for which he wasn’t charged when prosecutors said they couldn’t be proven “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

