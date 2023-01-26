Michael Chandler Reacts To Conor McGregor’s TUF Coaching Claim

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler has reacted with interest following Conor McGregor‘s claim that he’s been offered a coaching role for the next season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).

By all accounts, 2023 looks set to be the year McGregor makes his return to the Octagon. The sport’s biggest superstar has been out of action since suffering a broken leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

Having reached the end of his recovery and returned to training, talk has firmly turned to the former two-division UFC champion’s next venture inside the cage. And according to the man himself, that might come after another appearance on the promotion’s reality television series.

On Wednesday, the Irishman posted an image from his previous stint as a TUF coach, which saw him go head-to-head with Urijah Faber in 2015. In the caption, McGregor claimed to have been “just offered to coach this role again,” before admitting he liked the idea as it would grant him the “full immersion” he’s after.

Unsurprisingly, the wider reaction in the MMA community has largely surrounded who could serve as the opposing coach and eventual return opponent for the former featherweight and lightweight king.

And just as expected, one perennial source of McGregor callouts appear to have stuck his hand up.

Chandler Shows Intrigue Following McGregor’s TUF Tease

While the likes of former 155-pound titleholder Charles Oliveira and TUF 13 winner Tony Ferguson have expressed interest in sharing the Octagon with McGregor for his comeback fight, one man has been leading the charge.

Not long after the Irishman was sidelined through injury, Michael Chandler quickly went about staking his claim for a future showdown with the former champ-champ, insisting that the bout would be “electrifying.”

“Iron” stepped up the chase last May at UFC 274. After brutally knocking Ferguson out with a front kick, the former Bellator standout delivered one of the most memorable post-fight interviews of all time, with the name of McGregor playing a firm role.

With his interest in staring across from the “Notorious” megastar clear, Chandler reacted to talk of McGregor coaching on TUF again on Twitter, seemingly showing a significant level of intrigue.

“Conor coaching TUF? (eyes emoji)”

Despite falling to defeat last time out, with three-time opponent of McGregor’s Dustin Poirier submitting him at UFC 281, Chandler hasn’t let that slow down his pursuit of a date in the cage with MMA’s biggest name.

