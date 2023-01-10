Mike Jackson Released From UFC, Wants To Box Jake Shields

Mike Jackson has been released from his UFC contract and is now immediately looking to set up an unsanctioned fight with Jake Shields.

Last month, Jackson and Shields were involved in an altercation at the UFC Performance Institute, which culminated in Shields allegedly assaulting Jackson. Jackson has since revealed that he has pressed charges against Shields following the incident.

Now, it has been revealed through UFC Roster Watch and later confirmed by Jackson that he has been released by the UFC. Jackson states that the release is unrelated to the altercation with Shields last month but is instead due to the promotion’s struggles to find a suitable opponent for the 1-2 (1 NC) fighter after the latest bout they had planned fell through.

Mike Jackson Wants To Box Jake Shields

Now that Jackson is a free agent, he is looking to fight again, not necessarily inside the Octagon or even in front of any public audience. Instead, he wants to settle unfinished business with Jake Shields in a boxing match at a gym.

“My mindset wasn’t to beat the f*** out of Jake Shields — it was to not get punched in the face,” Jackson told MMA Fighting. “So he’s in my DMs, talking a bunch of s***, but then his tune changed, and he was like, ‘Do you want me to come to Houston to box? I’ll come box you.’ I haven’t responded yet, but that’s my new thing. He’s going to come to Houston, or we’re going to find somewhere to meet, and I’ll beat the f*** out of him for the s*** that he did.”

Mike Jackson may best be remembered as the last man to fight pro wrestling legend CM Punk at UFC 225, where Jackson initially defeated Punk in a lopsided unanimous decision prior to that outcome being overturned to a no-contest due to Jackson testing positive for marijuana.

Jackson most recently competed at UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo this past October in a loss to Pete Rodriguez. As a boxer, his pro record sits at 4-0, but he has not competed in the sport since 2017. However, that’s much more experience than Shields carries as a boxer, as he is instead known for his wrestling-heavy style when he competed in MMA.

MMA News will keep you posted if there are any further updates on a potential Mike Jackson vs. Jake Shields scrap if that information becomes available.

How will you remember Mike Jackson’s UFC career?

All Quotes via MMA Fighting.