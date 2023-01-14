Mike Perry Reacts To Dana White’s Altercation With Wife

Former UFC fighter Mike Perry wants to see those criticizing UFC President Dana White for his recent wife fight move on.

White has been in hot water in recent weeks after footage of him hitting his wife on New Year’s Eve went viral. He and his wife were partying in Mexico when the two of them began hitting each other during an argument.

White and his long-time wife, Anne, have since apologized to each other and claimed that this was a one-time incident. He recently claimed that he’ll face no formal punishment for his actions and intends to move forward in his role as UFC president.

Many around the MMA community have given their thoughts on White and his recent incident with his wife. Some, including Jamahal Hill, have opined that both White and his wife share responsibility for the altercation.

Perry, who has been accused of domestic violence himself, doesn’t condone White’s actions and feels he’s handled the aftermath well.

Mike Perry On Dana White Controversy: “We Have To Move Forward”

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Perry weighed in on White’s fight with his wife and how it’s been handled since the incident.

“I saw a video of Dana White’s explanation, what a guy, man,” Perry said of White. “He definitely had no excuses, he said ‘Everyone who was talking about me, they’re probably right. I made a mistake.’ or whatever. How long has that guy been in the public eye? For so many years, for something like this to happen. Maybe he grabbed her wrist, she struck him, he struck back, alcohol involved, New Year’s, tough times. Man, people go through that. That happens to people…

“I’m definitely not innocent in my life, but we have to move forward,” Perry continued. “You do a million good things, you do one bad thing, and everyone’s just on your case about it. They get the chance with someone’s as powerful as that, they get the chance to talk trash or put them out there as this evil, bad person. It could’ve been worse, it could’ve been better. What can you do? You go forward. Dana’s probably gonna donate to some charity this week…I can’t sit here and talk bad about the guy.”

In 2020, Perry was accused of beating his former spouse, Danielle Nickerson, ahead of his fight at UFC 255. He denied all of the allegations after Nickerson accused him of nearly killing her.

Perry parted ways with the UFC after a loss to Daniel Rodriguez in April 2021. He’s since made a name for himself in Bare Knuckle FC and has been linked to a potential fight with Jake Paul.

As White and the aftermath of the biggest controversy of his career unfolds, Perry feels that it’s time to put the harsh criticism of him to rest.

