Mike Perry Posts Alleged Bout Agreement For Jake Paul Fight

Bare-knuckle boxer and former UFC fighter Mike Perry could be on the verge of being Jake Paul‘s next boxing opponent.

Perry has enjoyed success in the bare-knuckle boxing ring since leaving the UFC. He recently picked up a win over Michael ‘Venom’ Page in his last fight last year.

Perry is a former sparring partner of Paul’s, but the two have fallen out in recent years. Both of them have claimed victory in their past sparring sessions since the footage was released.

Perry, who is 0-1 in his professional boxing career, has been calling for a fight with Paul for months. His manager first expressed interest in making the fight happen around the time of Paul’s second fight with Tyron Woodley.

As Paul nears a return to the ring, Perry seems to have emerged as the favorite to be his next opponent after sharing an alleged contract.

Mike Perry Shows Alleged Contract For Jake Paul Matchup

In a recent tweet, Perry appeared to lure Paul to sign the contract for a fight.

As of the writing of this story, Paul and Most Valuable Promotions have yet to respond to Perry’s tweet. The alleged fight date in Perry’s shared contract is February 18th, two weeks after Paul’s teammate Amanda Serrano returns.

Paul hasn’t fought since a win over UFC legend Anderson Silva in October. He’s unbeaten in his boxing career with knockouts of former Bellator champion Ben Askren and Woodley.

Paul has called out former and current UFC stars such as Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal in recent months. He was supposed to face Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. last year before both bouts fell through.

If Perry’s contract is legitimate, we could be on the verge of seeing Paul return to the ring. Perry is no stranger to Paul’s trash-talking and could bring a boost to fight promotion.

Will Mike Perry face Jake Paul in 2023?