Mike Perry Will Be The Backup For Jake Paul Vs. Tommy Fury

Former UFC fighter Mike Perry might get his chance to face Jake Paul after all if anything falls through with Tommy Fury.

The highly-anticipated boxing showdown between Paul and Fury has been re-scheduled for a third time on February 26th. If something with the fight falls through, Perry will be waiting in the wings.

Paul announced Perry as the backup to the upcoming Fury fight during a recent pre-fight press conference.

Talks of a fight between Perry and Paul began when the former posted a contract earlier this year. Speculation ran rampant as to whether or not the photo was legitimate, but it apparently was to be the backup for Paul/Fury.

Perry last fought against Michael ‘Venom’ Page in a bare-knuckle bout last year, winning via majority decision. He lost his professional boxing debut back in 2015, his only professional appearance in the ring to date.

The need for a backup fighter stems from the Paul/Fury matchup being canceled on multiple occasions. The two were supposed to meet last August before Fury withdrew due to travel visa issues.

Before that, Fury withdrew from the first attempted booking due to an injury in Dec. 2021. Paul went on to face and defeat Tyron Woodley by knockout.

Perry and Paul have exchanged words over the years, particularly after their time sparring together. The two sides claimed they got the better of the other while training against one another in the ring.

Paul last fought against Anderson Silva in October, winning via unanimous decision. He’s unbeaten in his boxing career.

If for any reason Fury has to withdraw from the fight, Perry will be ready to step in and potentially face his former sparring partner Paul. But, fans of both Paul and Fury are hopeful that the third time’s the charm for the bout.

