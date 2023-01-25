Mike Tyson Accused Of Early 1990s Rape In $5 Million Lawsuit

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is being sued for $5 million by a woman accusing him of rape sometime in the early 1990s.

During his in-ring career, Tyson established himself as one of the all-time greats at heavyweight, becoming the weight classes’ youngest-ever titleholder and reigning as the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990.

But beyond the ropes, Tyson’s career has frequently been marred by controversy, another of which has recently emerged.

Per Times Union, Tyson has been accused of a rape dating back over 25 years. In a civil suit claiming $5 million, a woman alleges that the former professional pugilist raped her in a limousine after meeting him at an Albany, New York, nightclub.

While the affidavit doesn’t provide an exact date for the alleged attack, the woman claims to still suffer from “physical, psychological and emotional injury” from the incident.

The lawsuit was reportedly filed under the state’s Adult Survivors Act. The act looks to acknowledge that it might take years or decades for a survivor of sexual assault to be in a position to discuss and report their experience. With that, it allows a one-time, one-year look back window for adult sexual assault survivors. The window opened on November 24, 2022, and will close the same date this year.

In the suit, the alleged victim claims that Tyson immediately began to touch and kiss her after entering the vehicle.

“I told him no several times and asked him to stop, but he continued to attack me,” the woman said. “He then pulled my pants off and violently raped me.”

In a separate filing, Darren Seilback, the woman’s attorney, noted his belief that the accusations are “highly credible.”.

Tyson Was Convicted Of Rape In 1992

Although no exact year was cited in the lawsuit, the early 1990s timeline matches up with Tyson’s previous rape conviction.

In July 1991, “Iron Mike” was arrested for the rape of 18-year-old Desiree Washington in an Indianapolis hotel room. In a two-week trial the following year, Tyson was convicted on the rape charge and sentenced to six years in prison, as well as four years probation.

The former heavyweight champion was released in March 1995, having serving less than three years of the sentence. Following the conviction, Tyson is required to register as a Tier II sex offender under federal law.

