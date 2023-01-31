MMA Fighter Charged With Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend To Death In Nashville

An MMA fighter from Nashville has been charged with criminal homicide after his ex-girlfriend was found stabbed to death in his apartment.

The body of Irene Torres, a 24-year-old woman who resided in Old Hickory, was discovered in the Bellevue home of Dwayne Herelle. The 28-year-old martial artist was arrested this past weekend when Torres’ body was found in a container inside his closet.

The victim’s parents raised their concerns with police after observing security footage that showed Herellle dragging Torres from her house and taking her away in the early hours of Sunday, January 29. They told dispatchers that the pair had a history of domestic violence, and requested a check on their daughter’s welfare.

When questioned by officers, the MMA fighter insisted that he hadn’t seen Torres since the previous Friday, per the arrest report. However, when her father later showed up to confront Herelle about his daughter’s disappearance, the 28-year-old confessed to stabbing Torres to death.

Herelle was later taken into custody after his victim’s father told police of his confession.

Image: Dwayne Herelle on Facebook

The arrest report states that Herelle recalled the situation leading to Torres’ killing with detectives, noting that the pair had gotten into an argument once he arrived at her home. From there, the MMA fighter admitted to stabbing her to death in a parking lot before putting her comforter-wrapped body in a closet.

Herelle has been charged with criminal homicide, and is being held at Davidson County Detention Center without bond.

MMA Fighter’s Coach Speaks On Student’s Horrific Murder

The incident shocked the community where Torres lived, as well as those who knew Herelle personally. In an interview with WKRN News 2 following the MMA fighter’s arrest, his coach Chris Beasley described what Herelle was like as a person.

“It blows my mind because I never ever would expect anything like this from Dwayne,” he said. “He was such a nice person. He would always go out of his way to help people.”

Beasley later noted that most of the fighters he’s trained have been able to keep their aggression contained to the confines of the gym. With that, he’s baffled by Herelle’s actions.

“You got two different faces – you’ve got your face that you show everyone and you’ve got your face that you keep private,” Beasley said. “It’s amazing how people can look you in your eyes, be a nice person, and then turn around and be something else.

“The majority of the fighters that I’ve trained, they don’t have anger issues because you get to work out your aggression in the gym… it doesn’t usually equate to go out in the streets and get into fights, beat up women. That just doesn’t make sense,” Beasley concluded.

While he achieved some success as an amateur, going unbeaten through two bouts in 2015 and 2016, and in grappling tournaments, Herelle went 0-2 in professional MMA. He first suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Irvin Jones at AFP – Rising Stars.

Eight months later in August 2018, the lightweight fighter competed under the M-1 Global banner, featuring on the Angel Fight Promotions Road To M-1: USA card. At the event, which also featured UFC bantamweight Tony Gravely, Herelle was submitted inside one round by Kegan Agnew.