MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (1/1–1/7)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.

The year’s MMA schedule started off a bit slowly as far as the number of major events scheduled, but the week was highlighted by the first LFA and Cage Titans cards of 2023 and the debut of Uzbekistan’s Muradov Professional League on UFC Fight Pass. Those events featured enough action to fill out the majority of the year’s first Top 10 Finishes and resulted in a list that is particularly submission-heavy but topped by a pair of fantastic knockouts.

#10: Princeton Jackson Spoils Brant’s Debut

Princeton Jackson opened the main card of LFA’s first event of the year with the second-straight submission of his undefeated pro career.

Princeton Jackson! Watch out for him in 2023! #LFA149 pic.twitter.com/rf2wdnGwNi — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) January 7, 2023

The welterweight had to survive an early onslaught of strikes from the debuting Chris Brant before he eventually secured a rear naked choke late in the first round.

#9: Asliddin Eshankulov Stays Undefeated

Asliddin Eshankulov extended his perfect pro record when he took on Aziz Usmanov at Muradov Professional League 7.

Lucky to leave with that arm in one piece!#MPL7 pic.twitter.com/O2ru6B8J1S — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) January 7, 2023

The 25-year-old caught Usmanov with an armbar off his back in the third round and forced a tap for his fourth pro victory.

#8: Marcus McGhee Batters Ramos

Luciano Ramos got a chance to show off his chin at LFA 149, but eventually Marcus McGhee proved too much for him to handle.

“The Maniac” battered Ramos with strikes before landing a 1-2 that dropped the Argentinian to the mat as the referee quickly stepped in.

#7: Azizbek Isroilov’s Pro Debut

Azizbek Isroilov earned his first pro victory at Muradov Professional League 7 in a bout with fellow debutant Babur Urinbayev.

Isroilov locks up the arm and takes the W#MPL7 pic.twitter.com/qw3YkvQnEg — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) January 7, 2023

The 23-year-old managed to avoid the scorecards when he got into top position and extended Urnibayev’s arm for the third-round finish.

#6: Aaron Hughes Jumps On A Choke

Aaron Hughes evened out his pro record and picked up his second-straight submission win when he faced Matt Denning at Cage Titans 57.

“Short Fuse” jumped for a guillotine choke and dragged Denning to the mat before he was finally forced to tap.

#5: Khamzat Maaev Is The New “Borz” On The Block

Khamzat Maaev came out on top in a matchup between undefeated welterweights at Khan Fight 2 in Turkey.

Khamzat "Borz" Maaev just fought at Khan Fight 2. No seriously that's his name. pic.twitter.com/25YHaPfpfS — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 7, 2023

“Borz” stuffed a takedown from Tagir Magomedov and immediately locked up an anaconda choke that he adjusted until he forced a tap.

#4: Deon Perry Takes The Back

Deon Perry’s amateur career got off to a promising start when he submitted Kyle Michel in the first round at Cage Titans 57.

The lightweight quickly jumped on Michel’s back during a brief scramble and locked in a tight rear naked choke.

#3: Gerald Meus Finishes A Twister

Gerald Meus added a second victory to his undefeated record at Cage Titans 57 when he finished Joshua Beauparlant with an impressive submission.

TWISTER 🌪🌪🌪



Gerald Meuse with one of the rarest finishes in MMA history! #CageTitans57 @CageTitans pic.twitter.com/Z8uLfGNIgF — Spectation Sports (@SpectationNet) January 8, 2023

The welterweight brought Beauparlant to the mat and eventually managed to set up a brutal twister that resulted in a quick tap.

#2: Felipe Bunes Wins LFA Gold

Felipe Bunes was the only one eligible to win the flyweight title in the LFA 149 main event after Yuma Horiuchi missed weight, and the Brazilian didn’t waste his opportunity.

“Felipinho” became the first man to finish Horiuchi with strikes when he landed a left hook and followed up on the ground for the first-round victory.

#1: Amanda Ferreira Sets A High Bar

Amanda Ferreira’s amateur debut at Cage Titans 57 provided an early highlight for the best knockouts of 2023.

Spinning backfist KO in an AMMY fight?!



Amanda Ferreira with the violent RD2 finish #CageTitans57 | Live on https://t.co/DATyMHN9wg pic.twitter.com/GvbzYqkHxe — Spectation Sports (@SpectationNet) January 8, 2023

The 25-year-old found herself backing up in the second round but landed a spinning back fist that dropped Lindsey Kelley before Ferreira ended things with follow-up punches.

Want to catch up on previous installments of The MMA News Top 10 Finishes of the week?! You can do so right here!