MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (1/15 -1/21)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.

The UFC‘s long-awaited return to Brazil at UFC 283 saw a number of local fighters make their promotional debuts and score impressive wins that appear on this week’s Top 10 Finishes. KSW 78 also added three highlights to match the number of entries from the UFC, and the rest of the list includes some violent knockouts from Russia and Thailand as well as a dramatic submission that crowned a two-division champion in France.

#10: Roman Szymański Submits Tutarauli

Roman Szymański extended his current winning streak to four fights when he submitted Raul Tutarauli on the main card of KSW 78.

The 29-year-old ended up on his back in the opening minute of the fight but immediately threw up his legs to secure an armbar and force a tap.

#9: Gabriel Bonfim’s Quick Debut

It may not have earned as high of a spot as his brother’s win, but Gabriel Bonfim’s UFC debut against Mounir Lazzez certainly earned a place on this week’s Top 10 Finishes.

Gabriel Bonfim follows up his brothers' epic performance with an incredible performance of his own 🤝 #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/kRLAtXcXZn — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 22, 2023

“Marretinha” needed less than a minute to secure a guillotine choke that Lazzez had no chance of escaping once Bonfim ended up in mount.

#8: Lukasz Rajewski Batters Siraj

Lukasz Rajewski went 0-2 last year but kicked off 2023 with a bang when he finished Sahil Siraj in their lightweight bout at KSW 78.

𝐑𝐀𝐉𝐔𝐔𝐔𝐔𝐔!!!! 💥 XTB #KSW78



🇵🇱 Lukasz Rajewski with a big right hand! 👊 pic.twitter.com/3GzvBhobTI — KSW (@KSW_MMA) January 21, 2023

“Raju” dropped Siraj with a huge right hand and battered the 33-year-old with follow-up punches to secure a first-round finish.

#7: Kanndrasingh Rains Elbows

Kanndrasingh got his career off to a violent start when he stopped Tersky Leonid Dmitrievich in his pro debut at Fairtex Fight.

Sickening, smashing elbows from 🇹🇭Kanndrasingh DNA Thailand against 🇷🇺Tersky Leonid Dmitrievich at Fairtex Fight. pic.twitter.com/ZXlODH2wZ8 — Chris Presnell (@mmaecosystem) January 21, 2023

The DNA Thailand-trained fighter got Dmitrievich to the mat before raining down some brutal ground and pound that included a final series of vicious elbows.

#6: Brunno Ferreira Upsets Rodrigues

Brunno Ferreira entered his short-notice UFC debut against Gregory Rodrigues as an underdog, but the 30-year-old ended up snapping his countryman’s win streak with a memorable finish.

The finishing skills of “The Hulk” were highlighted in this week’s Sleeper Scrap, and late in the first round Ferreira showed off his power with a left hand that slept Rodrigues.

#5: Abdoul Abdouraguimov Wins A Second Title

It looked as if Abdoul Abdouraguimov was going to come up short in his bid to become a two-weight Ares FC champion with time winding down against Rafał Haratyk.

Abdoul "The Lazy King" Abdouraguimov submits Rafał Haratyk via kneebar 4:35 R5 pic.twitter.com/BJochSmzoR — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) January 20, 2023

Knowing he was behind on the scorecards, “Lazy King” snatched one of Haratyk’s legs and locked up a kneebar for a dramatic comeback with less than 30 seconds left in the fight.

#4: Dmitriy Aryshev Walks It Off

Dmitriy Aryshev added to his lengthy winning streak by stopping Márcio Santos in the AMC Fight Nights 117 main event.

Damn. Violent KO by Dmitriy Aryshev against Márcio Santos in the Fight Nights 117 main event. #AMCFightNights117 pic.twitter.com/RSytE8J9dK — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 20, 2023

“Hannibal” allowed Santos to get back to his feet after an initial knockdown and immediately punished the Brazilian with a pair of left hooks to end things inside the first round.

#3: Valeriu Mircea Crushes Mańkowski

Valeriu Mircea scored possibly the most impressive victory of his career when he stopped former KSW champion Borys Mańkowski at KSW 78.

𝗙𝗹𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗞𝗻𝗲𝗲!! 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗮 𝗞𝗻𝗼𝗰𝗸𝗼𝘂𝘁!! 🤯



🇲🇩🇮🇹 Valeriu Mircea KNOCKS OUT 🇵🇱 Borys Mankowski!!



XTB #KSW78 pic.twitter.com/TJHn5NYNw4 — KSW (@KSW_MMA) January 21, 2023

“The Solitary Wolf” landed a flying knee late in the first round before following up with some huge punches to leave Mańkowski slumped against the cage.

#2: Imam Asilderov’s Brutal Final Punch

Imam Asilderov added to his undefeated record at Hardcore FC 51 with a violent finish against veteran Igor Litoshik.

Imam Asilderov nails his opponent to the canvas at HFC 51 pic.twitter.com/HA6kbPwwRi — Matysek (@Matysek88) January 20, 2023

The Russian fighter only made his pro debut in May of last year but improved to 4-0 after he dropped Litoshik and punctuated the win with a nasty follow-up punch.

#1: Ismael Bonfim’s Memorable Debut

Of all the debuting fighters at UFC 283, none made quite as strong an impression as Ismael Bonfim when he knocked out Terrance McKinney.

The 27-year-old looked at home under the bright lights of the UFC when he landed a sensational flying knee that left McKinney facedown on the mat.

Want to catch up on previous installments of The MMA News Top 10 Finishes of the week?! You can do so right here!