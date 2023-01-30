MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (1/22-1/28)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.

A relatively quiet week on the MMA calendar was highlighted by offerings from LFA and ACA, and those organizations alone could have filled out this list with all of the highlights from their respective events. Those cards did provide the bulk of this week’s Top 10 Finishes, but there’s a few more promotions that snuck onto a list that is loaded with submissions and topped by a few fantastic body shot stoppages.

#10: Tomasz Ostrowski’s First Pro Victory

Tomasz Ostrowski kicked off Poland’s FEN 44 when he finished Hubert Drzyzga to earn the first win of his pro career.

#FEN44 zaczynamy od poddania! 🥋



Tomasz Ostrowski w pierwszej rundzie poddaje Huberta Drzyzgę trójkątem rękoma.



📺 TRANSMISJA: Polsat Sport Fight, Super Polsat pic.twitter.com/qr12TpBGqT — FEN MMA (@fenmma) January 28, 2023

“Ostry” was submitted in the first round of his pro debut last year but rebounded from that by catching Drzyzga in an arm triangle just over three minutes into their middleweight bout.

#9: Marco Tulio Silva Topples Oliveira

Marco Tulio Silva prevailed against his countryman Well Oliveira when the pair both made their promotional debuts at LFA 151.

“Robocop” landed a right hand that sent Oliveira wobbling to the canvas before Silva landed follow-up punches to secure his fifth-straight win.

#8: Kendly St. Louis Wins On Short Notice

Kendly St. Louis may not have won a contract, but he did pull off the only finish on the first week of PFL’s 2023 Challenger Series.

Kendly St Louis Gets it DONE in the 2nd Round after taking the fight on 24 hrs notice!#PFLonFubo LIVE NOW

🇺🇸🇪🇸🇨🇦🇫🇷: https://t.co/OS8jfeZ4yX

🌎: https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/cn9s9o4LaA — PFL (@PFLMMA) January 28, 2023

“The Highlander” stepped in on extremely late notice but landed some hard ground and pound before securing a rear-naked choke when Nick Alley gave up his back.

#7: Yusuf Raisov Gets Back On Track

Yusuf Raisov extended Alain Ilunga’s losing streak to three fights when he stopped him in the co-main event of ACA 151.

Yusuf Raisov submits Alain Ilunga via 2nd round guillotine choke improving to 20-3. After a tough loss in the LW GP semifinals, the former ACB FW champ gets one back in the win column. #ACA151 pic.twitter.com/FxjAum474w — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 27, 2023

“Wolf” earned his first submission win since 2018 when he grabbed ahold of Ilunga’s neck and pulled guard to finish the guillotine choke.

#6: Aleksandr Podlesniy Rains Strikes

Aleksandr Podlesniy ended last year on a loss but erased the memory of that fight with a violent finish to kick off ACA 151.

Alexander Podlesniy unleashes some vicious elbows and punches against Kirill Fomenkov for the R3 GNP stoppage #ACA151 pic.twitter.com/ZdBNhXqihg — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 27, 2023

The Ukrainian got on top of Kirill Fomekov in the third round before unloading with some brutal punches and elbows to secure the win.

#5: Julia Polastri Wins The Vacant Title

Julia Polastri handed Brenda Gottig the first loss of her pro career and claimed LFA’s vacant strawweight title in the co-main event of LFA 151.

“The Dragon” set up a tight arm triangle late in the first round and left Gottig with no option other than to tap.

#4: Jonas Bilharinho’s Walk-Off Body Kick

The LFA 151 featherweight bout between Jonas Bilharinho and Caio Machado was profiled as this week’s Sleeper Scrap, and Bilharinho’s kicking game turned out be the fight’s deciding factor.

Right on the button! Liver kick TKO!#LFA151 pic.twitter.com/hYcvb1nL22 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) January 29, 2023

“Shiva” landed a front kick to Machado’s midsection early in the second round that brought “Lionheart” to his knees.

#3: Bekzhan Matysaev’s Creative Triangle

Bekzhan Matysaev pulled off a unique submission to win the WEF Lightweight Grand Prix at WEF Selection 44 in his native Kyrgyzstan.

Bekzhan Matysaev submits Ali Mashrapov with a Teepee Choke to win the WEF Global Lightweight GP in Kyrgyzstan pic.twitter.com/dlKdBIsu5B — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 27, 2023

The 26-year-old was taken down by Ali Mashrapov but threw up his legs during the ensuing scramble and used his hands to help finish the choke.

#2: Ibragim Magomedov Folds Souza

Ibragim Magomedov earned his third-straight stoppage victory when he finished Cleber Sousa in the third round at ACA 151.

What a knee. Ibragim Magomedov drills Cleber Souza with a brutal knee to the body, folding him for the third round KO. Sickening crack to that one. #ACA151 pic.twitter.com/458TyOlqqc — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 27, 2023

The ACA veteran snapped Sousa’s own three-fight winning streak when he landed a knee to the body that immediately folded the Brazilian up.

#1: Gabriel Santos Upsets Delano

Gabriel Santos was a sizeable underdog heading into the main event of LFA 151, but the 26-year-old ended up walking away with the promotion’s featherweight title.

ANOTHER body shot TKO!! Your NEW champion!!!#LFA151 pic.twitter.com/DTDUC9Sh1g — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) January 29, 2023

“Mosquitinho” backed José Delano to the fence early in the third round and landed a brutal pair of body punches that extended his perfect record to 10-0.

