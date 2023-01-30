MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (1/22-1/28)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.
A relatively quiet week on the MMA calendar was highlighted by offerings from LFA and ACA, and those organizations alone could have filled out this list with all of the highlights from their respective events. Those cards did provide the bulk of this week’s Top 10 Finishes, but there’s a few more promotions that snuck onto a list that is loaded with submissions and topped by a few fantastic body shot stoppages.
#10: Tomasz Ostrowski’s First Pro Victory
Tomasz Ostrowski kicked off Poland’s FEN 44 when he finished Hubert Drzyzga to earn the first win of his pro career.
“Ostry” was submitted in the first round of his pro debut last year but rebounded from that by catching Drzyzga in an arm triangle just over three minutes into their middleweight bout.
#9: Marco Tulio Silva Topples Oliveira
Marco Tulio Silva prevailed against his countryman Well Oliveira when the pair both made their promotional debuts at LFA 151.
“Robocop” landed a right hand that sent Oliveira wobbling to the canvas before Silva landed follow-up punches to secure his fifth-straight win.
#8: Kendly St. Louis Wins On Short Notice
Kendly St. Louis may not have won a contract, but he did pull off the only finish on the first week of PFL’s 2023 Challenger Series.
“The Highlander” stepped in on extremely late notice but landed some hard ground and pound before securing a rear-naked choke when Nick Alley gave up his back.
#7: Yusuf Raisov Gets Back On Track
Yusuf Raisov extended Alain Ilunga’s losing streak to three fights when he stopped him in the co-main event of ACA 151.
“Wolf” earned his first submission win since 2018 when he grabbed ahold of Ilunga’s neck and pulled guard to finish the guillotine choke.
#6: Aleksandr Podlesniy Rains Strikes
Aleksandr Podlesniy ended last year on a loss but erased the memory of that fight with a violent finish to kick off ACA 151.
The Ukrainian got on top of Kirill Fomekov in the third round before unloading with some brutal punches and elbows to secure the win.
#5: Julia Polastri Wins The Vacant Title
Julia Polastri handed Brenda Gottig the first loss of her pro career and claimed LFA’s vacant strawweight title in the co-main event of LFA 151.
“The Dragon” set up a tight arm triangle late in the first round and left Gottig with no option other than to tap.
#4: Jonas Bilharinho’s Walk-Off Body Kick
The LFA 151 featherweight bout between Jonas Bilharinho and Caio Machado was profiled as this week’s Sleeper Scrap, and Bilharinho’s kicking game turned out be the fight’s deciding factor.
“Shiva” landed a front kick to Machado’s midsection early in the second round that brought “Lionheart” to his knees.
#3: Bekzhan Matysaev’s Creative Triangle
Bekzhan Matysaev pulled off a unique submission to win the WEF Lightweight Grand Prix at WEF Selection 44 in his native Kyrgyzstan.
The 26-year-old was taken down by Ali Mashrapov but threw up his legs during the ensuing scramble and used his hands to help finish the choke.
#2: Ibragim Magomedov Folds Souza
Ibragim Magomedov earned his third-straight stoppage victory when he finished Cleber Sousa in the third round at ACA 151.
The ACA veteran snapped Sousa’s own three-fight winning streak when he landed a knee to the body that immediately folded the Brazilian up.
#1: Gabriel Santos Upsets Delano
Gabriel Santos was a sizeable underdog heading into the main event of LFA 151, but the 26-year-old ended up walking away with the promotion’s featherweight title.
“Mosquitinho” backed José Delano to the fence early in the third round and landed a brutal pair of body punches that extended his perfect record to 10-0.
