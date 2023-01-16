MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (1/8–1/14)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week, there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.

The UFC‘s first event of 2023 featured plenty of performances worth considering for this week’s Top 10 Finishes, and LFA’s second event in as many weeks managed to match UFC Vegas 67 with a total of three entries. A ONE Championship card that was relatively light on MMA action also added a submission, and the final three slots are occupied by finishes from LXF, Cave MMA, and Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat.

#10: Allan Nascimento Opens The UFC’s Submission Tally

Allan Nascimento scored the UFC’s first submission win of 2023 when he defeated Carlos Hernandez at UFC Vegas 67.

“Puro Osso” jumped on Hernandez’s back while the two flyweights were still standing and locked in a tight rear naked choke to secure the first-round finish.

#9: Mitchell McKee Batters Lukowsky

Mitchell McKee maintained his perfect finishing streak by stopping Ira Lukowsky with punches early in the second round at LFA 150.

MITCH MCKEE GOT HANDS NOW TOO?!?!#LFA150 pic.twitter.com/w9ZXNnDjpO — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) January 14, 2023

“Merciless” initially staggered Lukowsky with a right hand before sending him to the mat, where McKee followed up with punches until the ref stepped in.

#8: Garry Tonon Gets Back In The Win Column

ONE on Prime Video 6 only featured three MMA bouts, but one of those fights saw Garry Tonon earn his first win since challenging for the promotion’s 155 lbs. title last year.

“The Lion Killer” grabbed an arm and brought Johnny Nuñez to the mat before working into top position so he could finish a kimura.

#7: Ozzie Alvarez Is The A1 Combat Welterweight King

Ozzie Alvarez claimed welterweight gold and shattered Tyson Miller’s undefeated record in their fight at A1 Combat 7.

"The dirty white belt has done it!!!"



Your new welterweight champ!!#A1Combat7 pic.twitter.com/zI0xBE4D3x — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) January 14, 2023

The 37-year-old floored Miller with a right hand before following up with a double-hammer fist and ground strikes to become the promotion’s welterweight champion.

#6: Walel Watson Ends His Skid

Walel Watson snapped a three-fight losing streak when he submitted Marcia Garcia in the opening minute of their fight at LXF 8.

Walel Watson just strangled a man unconscious at LXF 8. No escaping that guillotine. Thankfully this ref was paying attention. pic.twitter.com/MZfaqnZoeD — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 15, 2023

“The Pharaoh” grabbed Garcia’s neck as soon as the latter fighter ducked in, and Watson and eventually sent him unconscious after ending up in top position.

#5: Thomas Petersen Rains Punches

Thomas Peterson earned his second-straight win following a failed bid for the LFA heavyweight title when he stopped Richard Foster at LFA 150.

Thomas Petersen turns the lights OUT!!#LFA150 pic.twitter.com/0X104hAhBA — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) January 14, 2023

“The Train” got into mount and knocked Foster unconscious with ground and pound for the sixth first-round finish of his career.

#4: Paweł Domin Turns The Tables

Paweł Domin had to overcome a bit of adversity in order to win his pro debut against Nodar Phatian at Cave MMA 2 in Poland.

Paweł Domin elbows his way out of a buggy choke attempt and chokes Nodar Phatian unconscious via arm triangle. #CAVEMMA pic.twitter.com/8Hd8FJ2A2B — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 13, 2023

The featherweight used elbows to escape a buggy choke before quickly transitioning to an arm triangle that put Phatian to sleep in the first round.

#3: Dan Ige Walks It Off

Dan Ige snapped a three-fight losing streak in emphatic fashion when he knocked out Damon Jackson in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 67.

50K IGE WITH THE WALK OFF 😳 #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/46qPVQa1TY — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 15, 2023

“50K” lived up to his nickname when he landed a left hand that sent Jackson to the mat and netted Ige a Performance of the Night bonus from the UFC brass.

#2: Umar Nurmagomedov Starches Barcelos

Umar Nurmagomedov might be known for his wrestling, but at UFC Vegas 67 he showed that he’s been making some serious progress with his striking as well.

UMAR SHOWED POWER TO END IT IN ROUND 1 😳 #UFCVegas67 pic.twitter.com/XX7cBcICBI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 15, 2023

The 26-year-old became the first man to knock out Raoni Barcelos when he cracked the Brazilian with a left hook late in the first round.

#1: Ganbat Bayasgalan Upsets Isah

Ganbat Bayasgalan opened his year with an upset victory when he stopped Adamu Isah during their bantamweight matchup on the prelims of LFA 150.

Mongolia's Ganbat Bayasgalan knocks out Adamu Isah CLEAN with massive left hook to the jaw. HOLY SHIT. Big upset to kick off LFA. #LFA150 pic.twitter.com/iWP8gtK8ZY — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 14, 2023

The Mongolian handed Isah his first loss and extended his own undefeated record when he landed a thunderous left hook just over 30 seconds into the fight.

