MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (12/25–12/31)

The final week of 2022 featured the highly-anticipated Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN FF card on New Year’s Eve, but as entertaining as the action was all five fights ended up going the distance. RIZIN 40 luckily took place immediately before that event and was made up almost exclusively of finishes, plus Cage Warriors also put on an end of the year event that saw several bouts end in fantastic fashion.

#10: Tobias Harilla Rings In The New Year

Tobias Harilla rebounded from a knockout loss in his last fight when he stopped Damon Wilson at Cage Warriors 148.

“Bad Intentions” caught Wilson with an elbow and followed up with punches on the ground to hand the American his first pro loss.

#9: Naoki Inoue Cranks An Arm

RIZIN 40 was mainly a knockout-filled affair, but Naoki Inoue provided a nasty submission in his co-main event bout against Kenta Takizawa.

The 25-year-old was in half guard and extended one of Takizawa’s arms before stepping over to force a tap with just over a minute left in the second round.

#8: Chihiro Suzuki Trades With Nakahara

Chihiro Suzuki had previously collected plenty of knockouts competing in Muay Thai and kickboxing, but at RIZIN 40 he showed he can hit just as hard in MMA gloves.

The 23-year-old and Yoshiki Nakahara traded punches late in the first round until Suzuki connected with a clean right hand.

#7: Alex Lohoré Jabs Into Range

Alex Lohoré picked up his second stoppage win of 2022 when he finished Matúš Juráček during their welterweight matchup at Oktagon 38.

“Da Killa King” double jabbed to open Juráček up before landing a right hand and brutal ground strikes at the beginning of the third round.

#6: John Dodson Joins RIZIN

Former UFC title challenger John Dodson’s RIZIN debut went about as well as he could have hoped when he took on Japanese MMA pioneer Hideo Tokoro.

“The Magician” reminded everyone that smaller fighters can still pack a huge punch when he chased Tokoro down and landed a left hand.

#5: Yuki Motoya Brutalizes Bontorin

Yuki Motoya gave former UFC flyweight Rogério Bontorin a brutal welcome to RIZIN in their bantamweight matchup.

The 33-year-old backed Bontorin up with a body kick before landing a knee that sent the Brazilian crashing against the ropes.

#4: Shajidul Haque Crushes Creasey

Shajidul Haque made an emphatic return to Cage Warriors when he knocked out Sam Creasey in a fight for the promotion’s flyweight title.

“Superman” previously earned a decision over Creasey but won the rematch in decisive fashion when he landed a huge right hand late in the third round.

#3: Sho Patrick Usami Gets RIZIN 40 Rolling

RIZIN 40 featured a fantastic eight finishes out of ten bouts, and the run of stoppages started when Sho Patrick Usami took on Bey Noah in the second fight of the night.

It took less than a minute for Usami to connect with a left hook that put “Black Panther” facedown on the canvas.

#2: Modestas Bukauskas Closes Out Cage Warriors 148

A light heavyweight title bout became the Cage Warriors 148 headliner when the original main event was cancelled last minute, and Modestas Bukauskas made sure to finish the card in style.

The former UFC fighter claimed the Cage Warriors light heavyweight title when he landed a right hook early in the fourth round that sent Chuck Campbell falling headfirst into the mat.

#1: Cho Joon Gun’s Sensational First Win

Cho Joon Gun erased the memory of a majority draw in his pro debut earlier this year with the win he scored against Tae Hoon Kim at South Korea’s AFC 22.

The 16-year-old landed a perfect spinning kick that floored Kim and had the ref diving in to save him from any follow-up strikes.

