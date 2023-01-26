MMA Formally Recognized By Nigeria’s Federal Ministry Of Sport

The growth of MMA in Nigeria recently received a significant boost when it was announced that the Nigerian Mixed Martial Arts Federation (NMMAF) will govern the sport going forward.

The NMMAF has recently been working hard to make sure that MMA was recognized as a sport by Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Sport and Youth Development. The process was helped by a recent MMA demonstration conducted at the country’s National Festival of Sport last December, which was attended by International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) President Kerrith Brown.

The sport was officially recognized by the Nigerian government on January 17, and the report from the IMMAF website details the comments made by NMMAF President Amb Henry George following the news.

“This is a dream come true. For over five years we have been working to see this historic moment. The approval of NMMAF by the sports ministry is a significant step to pave the way for more MMA champions in Nigeria. I, therefore, call on all stakeholders in the country to embrace the IMMAF syllabus, grading systems, and coach and officials licensing systems for their growth in the sport.”

Promising News For Future Of MMA In Nigeria

In addition to thanking Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, George also acknowledged the significant role the IMMAF played in getting MMA recognized by the Nigerian government.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to sincerely appreciate the honorable Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare for keeping his promise. I want to especially thank IMMAF President Kerrith Brown and the IMMAF board of directors for their great support. I would also like to show our appreciation to IMMAF Director of Member Relations Gosha Malik, who worked tirelessly to see this historic moment.”

Nigerian-born fighters Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman recently lost their UFC titles. (Zuffa LLC)

Africa has produced quite a few high-level MMA talents in recent years, and fighters of Nigerian heritage have had a particularly significant impact on the sport. The UFC recently had a pair of Nigerian-born champions in Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya before both men dramatically lost their titles in the second half of 2022.

Usman will have a chance to reclaim his title when he faces Leon Edwards in a trilogy fight at UFC 286, and the UFC likely wouldn’t argue with “The Nigerian Nightmare” becoming champion again if the promotion hopes to host an event in Nigeria.

What do you think of the news that MMA has officially been recognized as a sport by the Nigerian government?