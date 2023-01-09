MMA Community Reacts To Reports Of Khabib Nurmagomedov Leaving MMA

The MMA world is abuzz after hearing reports that Khabib Nurmagomedov may be leaving MMA for good.

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib retired from MMA undefeated following the loss of his father and coach Abdulmanap in 2020. Khabib still maintained roles in the sport by serving as a coach to fighters like the current lightweight champ Islam Makhachev as well as owning his owning MMA promotion, Eagle FC.

MMA Community Reacts To Latest Khabib Nurmagomedov News

Reports emerged recently suggesting that Khabib Nurmagomedov is now going to leave the sport entirely by selling Eagle FC and passing his coaching duties onto others. Naturally, this caused quite the stir on social media, with many people posting online to give their thoughts on this announcement.

“Though I know we will still see you, I still want to wish you the best as you move on to the next chapter @TeamKhabib 🦅👑🤼‍♂️” wrote Nelly, the grandmother who was made famous by getting the UFC’s help in meeting Khabib.

Though I know we will still see you, I still want to wish you the best as you move on to the next chapter @TeamKhabib 🦅👑🤼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/CltaxlGJfu — Nelly (@GrandmaKhabib) January 8, 2023

“Khabib stayed active in the MMA scene even after retirement to finish what Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov started 🦅” one user noted, sharing a video of Khabib’s father talking about wanting to see Islam Makhachev as champion.

Khabib stayed active in the MMA scene even after retirement to finish what Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov started 🦅 pic.twitter.com/eKD6UTmBkz — General⚡Usman (@UsmanTime) January 7, 2023

“Considering his coaching schedule post retirement, this wouldn’t be too surprising. He never left, his presence in the sport only increased. Although the timing is strange with Islam-Volk around the corner,” wrote Caposa.

Considering his coaching schedule post retirement, this wouldn't be too surprising. He never left, his presence in the sport only increased. Although the timing is strange with Islam-Volk around the corner. https://t.co/Uzy6XC7Q8w — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 7, 2023

“Khabib Nurmagomedov has retired as an MMA coach and is stepping away from the sport (per @KevinI). Farewell to a once-in-a-lifetime talent 🫡” wrote Shakiel Mahjouri on Twitter.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has retired as an MMA coach and is stepping away from the sport (per @KevinI). Farewell to a once-in-a-lifetime talent 🫡 pic.twitter.com/qfe14oILES — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) January 8, 2023

“I had a feeling this was coming but I didn’t realise it was going to be this soon. End of an Era. Khabib Nurmagomedov. 🦅” wrote another user.

I had a feeling this was coming but I didn’t realise it was going to be this soon. End of an Era. Khabib Nurmagomedov. 🦅 pic.twitter.com/8QFKprWswc — Abul (@AbzTalks1) January 7, 2023

By all accounts, it seems that Khabib Nurmagomedov is serious about wanting to leave MMA for good, even if there are some who are still doubtful.

Earlier today, multiple sources confirmed that Khabib has decided to take a break from the sport to be a husband and father, but he did not confirm that it would be “forever.” If this really is the end of Khabib in the MMA sphere, there is no denying the massive impact he has made on our sport, both as a fighter and a coach.

