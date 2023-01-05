MMA Twitter Reacts To Jake Paul Signing With The PFL

Mixed martial arts fans flocked to social media following the announcement that YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has signed with the Professional Fighters League.

Having spent the last few years establishing himself as one of the most prominent names in boxing, where he’s defeated the likes of Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, and Anderson Silva en route to an unblemished 6-0 professional record, Paul has opened his 2023 with a momentous move.

On Thursday, it was revealed that Paul, who made his name as a YouTube and Disney star prior to a venture into combat sports, will be getting his hands dirty inside the cage this year.

The 25-year-old has signed a multi-year deal to fight in MMA under the PFL banner, where he’ll join two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison in the promotion’s “Super Fight” division. The new format will see bouts featuring star fighters, influencers, and celebrities on pay-per-view, with 50% of the revenue going to the athletes.

Unsurprisingly, the news immediately gained widespread attention, with a host of mixed martial arts fans giving their thoughts on Paul’s latest move.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Paul’s MMA Venture

While his active presence as a fighter has seen him remain solely inside the boxing ring to date, Paul has never struggled to remain a notable figure in MMA discussion. He’s largely done that through a campaign for improved contractual conditions for UFC fighters, as well as calling out the sport’s leading stars.

With that in mind, “The Problem Child” has split view among the sport’s community, something that was evident in the reactions following news of his PFL signing emerging.

Although he certainly has his detractors, Paul received support from a host of fans online, with some insisting that the Ohio native deserves “props” for committing to MMA fights.

Respect to Jake Paul for constantly stepping up challenging himself.



Watch his first fight be someone who’s like 1-3 and people will cry thinking he should fight some elite level guy lol. Excited to see this. https://t.co/yzhcNBjnAH — 𝙿𝚊𝚛𝚝𝚢 𝚑𝚊𝚝 (@Halvani7) January 5, 2023

Gotta start giving him props https://t.co/58Z587Yynz — HeelMandlaIvan (@MandlaIvan1) January 5, 2023

Others focused on Paul’s chances of success in MMA. One reporter noted his intrigue, and also suggested that the move comes at a time when the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s career in the ring has grown “stale.”

I’m honestly intrigued to see how Jake Paul looks in MMA.



The boxing thing seemed to be getting stale and always had a ceiling.



This will too but he gets to start from ground zero again with a different angle.



Will increase his shit talking of Dana too.



Strap yourselves in. — Andy Stevenson (@andyste123) January 5, 2023

Elsewhere, some fans spoke about the whirlwind start to 2023 in MMA, noting Paul’s surprise PFL signing as the latest eyebrow-raising incident this year.

2023 is already losing the plot https://t.co/gjQyG0KcJY — LH (@louishart_) January 5, 2023

2023 is off to a wack start… https://t.co/YiYwViMVrZ — Delinquent MMA (@DelinquentMMA) January 5, 2023

Things no one saw coming https://t.co/gkdqMdKl5u — BuffMMA (@Buff_MMA) January 5, 2023

PFL itself also drew comments for its decision to sign Paul to its new Super Fight division. Many credited the promotion’s ambition, with one fan describing it as a ‘crazy play’.

PFL making crazy plays here😲



Look forward to seeing how this plays out… https://t.co/FKSbXbKUQU — Sam Chinn (@SamChinn6) January 5, 2023

I always said that cage was really, really smart … https://t.co/yxdppqiGb4 — Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) January 5, 2023

the business moves in this is crazy https://t.co/KM6zEJHzu6 — Austin (@Polynexian) January 5, 2023

One of the main pieces of ammunition used by Paul’s doubters surrounds the competition he’s faced as a boxer. Many crossed that narrative over, suggesting that “The Problem Child” will manage his MMA career with comfortable fights.

I can't fault Paul's industry and ability to make a few $ but bet you he still fights people that can barely box, when competing mma (and Paul has wrestling pedigree).



Still a circus for me. https://t.co/JRyDCr6pGp — Spooky, The Creator (@Spooky23) January 5, 2023

you gonna be fighting trash fighters again? https://t.co/dNw36rQFCV — Jamie Robins (@JamieR0bins) January 5, 2023

In contrast, though, others suggested that be it against strong opposition or not, Paul’s involvement in promoting PFL fighters is a positive and deserves praise.

Great move by PFL and I don’t mind if Jake calls out senior citizens if he’s going to bring more attention to people like Larissa Pachecho and Rob Wilkinson. Good for him. — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) January 5, 2023

Others, meanwhile, provided predictions for how Paul’s MMA stint will play out.

According to one fan, not well.

And that was the end of his “fighting career” https://t.co/8cHU6Y9O60 — Bitlife (@SwingWolf) January 5, 2023

Also on hand with their takes were MMA analysts Luke Thomas and Ian Parker, the latter of whom often appears on PFL broadcasts.

Didn’t see this coming. Interesting he got equity. Bold move for PFL. https://t.co/fgcC3Smw68 — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) January 5, 2023

Alright @jakepaul this is your opportunity to do everything you say you want to do for fighters. Let’s see what you got. Welcome to the league @PFLMMA https://t.co/ymkcZGwvKG — Ian Parker (@IanParkerMMA) January 5, 2023

What do you make of Jake Paul’s MMA venture and PFL signing?