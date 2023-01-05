MMA Twitter Reacts To Jake Paul Signing With The PFL

Mixed martial arts fans flocked to social media following the announcement that YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has signed with the Professional Fighters League.
Having spent the last few years establishing himself as one of the most prominent names in boxing, where he’s defeated the likes of Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, and Anderson Silva en route to an unblemished 6-0 professional record, Paul has opened his 2023 with a momentous move.
On Thursday, it was revealed that Paul, who made his name as a YouTube and Disney star prior to a venture into combat sports, will be getting his hands dirty inside the cage this year.
The 25-year-old has signed a multi-year deal to fight in MMA under the PFL banner, where he’ll join two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison in the promotion’s “Super Fight” division. The new format will see bouts featuring star fighters, influencers, and celebrities on pay-per-view, with 50% of the revenue going to the athletes.
Unsurprisingly, the news immediately gained widespread attention, with a host of mixed martial arts fans giving their thoughts on Paul’s latest move.
While his active presence as a fighter has seen him remain solely inside the boxing ring to date, Paul has never struggled to remain a notable figure in MMA discussion. He’s largely done that through a campaign for improved contractual conditions for UFC fighters, as well as calling out the sport’s leading stars.
With that in mind, “The Problem Child” has split view among the sport’s community, something that was evident in the reactions following news of his PFL signing emerging.
Although he certainly has his detractors, Paul received support from a host of fans online, with some insisting that the Ohio native deserves “props” for committing to MMA fights.
Others focused on Paul’s chances of success in MMA. One reporter noted his intrigue, and also suggested that the move comes at a time when the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s career in the ring has grown “stale.”
Elsewhere, some fans spoke about the whirlwind start to 2023 in MMA, noting Paul’s surprise PFL signing as the latest eyebrow-raising incident this year.
PFL itself also drew comments for its decision to sign Paul to its new Super Fight division. Many credited the promotion’s ambition, with one fan describing it as a ‘crazy play’.
One of the main pieces of ammunition used by Paul’s doubters surrounds the competition he’s faced as a boxer. Many crossed that narrative over, suggesting that “The Problem Child” will manage his MMA career with comfortable fights.
In contrast, though, others suggested that be it against strong opposition or not, Paul’s involvement in promoting PFL fighters is a positive and deserves praise.
Others, meanwhile, provided predictions for how Paul’s MMA stint will play out.
According to one fan, not well.
Also on hand with their takes were MMA analysts Luke Thomas and Ian Parker, the latter of whom often appears on PFL broadcasts.
