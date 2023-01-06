MMA Twitter Reacts To Jennifer Maia Vs. Casey O’Neill Booking

UFC 286 in London has gotten a big boost in the form of a women’s flyweight matchup between Jennifer Maia and Casey O’Neill.

MMA journalist Marcel Dorff was among the first to report the news of the Maia/O’Neill matchup.

O’Neill returns following a one-year hiatus from competition. She was supposed to face Jessica Eye at UFC 276 last July before withdrawing after tearing her ACL.

Before her injury, O’Neill surged into the UFC flyweight title picture with recent wins over Roxanne Modafferi and Antonina Shevchenko. Her win over Shevchenko earned her a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus.

O’Neill hinted at a move to strawweight just a few months ago but remains focused on contending at 125lbs.

O’Neill will face the toughest test of her career against Maia, a former title challenger who is coming off of a win over Maryna Moroz. She fought Valentina Shevchenko for the title at UFC 255.

The winner of O’Neill/Maia will likely move into the flyweight division’s Top 10. The title picture is wide open at 125lbs as Shevchenko’s next defense is uncertain.

O’Neill/Maia isn’t the only intriguing fight at UFC 286. Former UFC middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori will face Roman Dolidze and the card is expected to be headlined by Leon Edwards/Kamaru Usman 3.

Another women’s flyweight matchup between Joanne Wood and Luana Carolina will also take place at UFC 286.

What is your reaction to Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill?