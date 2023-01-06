MMA Twitter Reacts To Lerone Murphy Vs. Nathaniel Wood Booking

A featherweight matchup between impressive prospects Lerone Murphy and Nathaniel Wood has been booked for UFC 286 in London.

MMA journalist Marcel Dorff was among the first to report the news of the Murphy/Wood matchup.

Murphy is unbeaten in his UFC career with recent victories over Makwan Amirkhani and Douglas Silva de Andrade. However, he hasn’t fought since UFC 267 due to undisclosed reasons.

Murphy’s UFC debut ended in a split draw against Zubaira Tukhugov at UFC 242. Since then, he’s won three straight in the UFC Octagon and is on the fast track to a potential spot in the rankings.

Wood, since making the move from bantamweight, has begun to realize the massive potential that many UFC fans bestowed upon him. He’s earned unanimous decision victories over Charles Jourdain and Charles Rosa since a loss to Casey Kenney at 135lbs.

Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about Murphy vs. Wood.

Murphy and Wood are a pair of fan favorites, especially in the UK. They’ll have the opportunity to offer a potential ‘Fight of the Night’ contender at The O2 Arena.

Murphy/Wood is the latest addition to the March 18th pay-per-view. Earlier this week, a women’s flyweight matchup between former title challenger Jennifer Maia and Casey O’Neill was also added.

The card is expected to be headlined by Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3, although it remains uncertain if the fight will go forward.

What is your early prediction for Lerone Murphy vs. Nathaniel Wood?