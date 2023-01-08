MMA Twitter Reacts To ONE Fighter Victoria Lee’s Death

The MMA community is devastated after the news of 18-year-old ONE fighter Victoria Lee’s sudden and tragic death.

As announced by her sister Angela over the weekend, Lee passed away on December 26th, with her cause of death not revealed to the public. A 3-0 professional record at just 18 years old made many believe she could’ve been a massive star over the coming years.

Lee was set to return to the ONE cage at ONE on Prime Video 6 on January 14th. She last fought in a win over Victória Souza in September 2021.

Many around the MMA community took some time to pay homage to Lee and send their prayers her family’s way.

Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about Lee’s passing.

💔 condolences to the Lee family 🙏🏽 https://t.co/nZDzAE1l2W — Boston Salmon (@bostonboomboom) January 8, 2023

A lot of y’all who follow me know how much time I spent with the Lee family last year in Hawaii. To hear such an incredible talent lose their life at 18 is 💔.. This stuff has me questioning god. Why 🥹🙏🏾 #rip #victorialee pic.twitter.com/sMmyJJP7fE — Anatomy of a Fighter (@WillHarrisAOAF) January 7, 2023

Floored by this Victoria Lee news. If you ever had the chance to speak to her, you know how sweet she was. As for her skills, just watch her fights. A terrible, terrible loss. Thinking of the whole Lee family. — Tom Taylor (@TomTayMMA) January 7, 2023

R.I.P. Victoria Lee. She was only 18 years old…. 🙏😥 https://t.co/MVD1JPB4Va — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) January 7, 2023

I can't believe this… literally the same age as my baby cousins. Always check on your family, you never know what someone's going through… #RIPVictoriaLee https://t.co/BYS6P9AtN9 — SE MMA bets (@MMAbets) January 8, 2023

Damn man… The young star left too soon. https://t.co/WOKshpgICf — ꑭips 🇫🇮 (@HandofMoon) January 8, 2023

Victoria Lee, the MMA phenom died suddenly at just 18 years old. This tragic loss will be felt throughout the MMA community. https://t.co/eQWY6lJrER — Chris Fennell (@TurboKingDG) January 8, 2023

Tragic https://t.co/gBRbUq6gMd — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 8, 2023

Victoria was the youngest sibling of ONE champions Angela and Christian Lee. She was projected to compete for a title over her own with a few more wins on her résumé.

Lee appeared in her professional MMA debut against Sunisa Srisan at ONE 129 in Feb. 2021 at just 16 years old. All three of her wins came by either submission or knockout.

Lee is the latest prominent current or former MMA fighter to pass away in recent weeks. Last month, UFC Hall of Famer Stephen Bonnar died following a series of heart complications.

