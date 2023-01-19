MMA World Reacts To Power Slap League Premiere

The Power Slap League, created by UFC President Dana White, unsurprisingly received a mixed reception when it premiered on TBS this week.

After months of buildup and heated debates surrounding the legitimacy of slap-fighting as a sport, the Power Slap League officially debuted on Wednesday. The season premiere came a week later than scheduled, with TBS pushing back the first episode following the emergence of footage showing White slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve.

But on January 18, the new league, which has been highly promoted by the UFC since its announcement last year, got underway.

The biggest hits. The most explosive moments. It’s all here in @PowerSlapLeague: Beyond the Match 🖐💥 pic.twitter.com/NXK3ODXnF6 — UFC (@ufc) January 19, 2023

MMA Fans React To Power Slap League Opener

Even prior to the premiere, the creation had received significant backlash, with many questioning the safety of an activity designed to eliminate any form of defense.

In an age where pushes are continuing to be made regarding increasing the priority of fighter health and awareness regarding brain trauma, the introduction and sanctioning of the Power Slap League in Nevada has caused major controversy.

And while some violence-hungry combat sports fans gave positive reactions to the league’s premiere, the concerned sentiment regarding safety was once again prevalent across social media.

With the UFC promotional juggernaut behind it, Slap Fighting is going to be in our faces for at least the imminent future.



I won’t be sharing its content, but I think it’s important to continuously call it out for what it is:



Unethical, sanctioned brain trauma.



It is wrong. — Andy Stevenson (@andyste123) January 19, 2023

Wrong on every level. Dana out. https://t.co/ZGs558JDHG — Damian Reilly (@DamianReilly) January 19, 2023

That #PowerSlap is honestly one of the worst “sports” I’ve ever seen. It’s a free shot(s) at an opponents head. There is no skill required to land that shot. Nobody is protecting themselves. The UFC should disassociate themselves with it asap. It’s circus stuff. 🗑️ — Ryan Evans (@ryanevanstv) January 19, 2023

One viewer noted a particular moment in the show, which saw a competitor granted an extensive period of time to recover from a knockout blow.

A guy just got knocked out in power slap and they were giving him 20 seconds to recover. — The Todd Atkins Show 🥋 (@ToddAtkinsMMA) January 19, 2023

In another take, a Twitter user suggested that the ‘stupidity’ of the Power Slap League went beyond what they’d expected heading in.

Power Slap is even more stupid than I thought it would be which is saying something because I already thought it was profoundly fucking stupid — Jeremy Botter (@jeremybotter) January 19, 2023

The negative sentiment was also commonly shared among media members, including renowned combat commentator Luke Thomas, who reacted to the news that the first season of the Power Slap League will culminate in a pay-per-view.

None of us are above a good carnival time to time, but your taste level in entertainment has to be comically awful to pay for a PPV where chubby, hirsute weirdos slap each other around. https://t.co/gcCGewLau7 — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) January 19, 2023

The controversial show wasn’t without its supporters and defenders, however. That included one user, who, while not interested in the show themselves, struggled to understand the backlash to it.

I don’t understand the whining over Power Slap League. I have no interest it, but the competitors are grown adults who signed waivers and know the risks. If you don’t like it, don’t watch it. Just because you don’t approve of something doesn’t mean you get to veto it from the air — Fury’s Fight Picks (@FurysFightPicks) January 19, 2023

The answer to that question was perhaps answered by a number of accounts, one of which dismissed the show’s claim to be putting on ‘fights’.

First of all it's not a "fight". It's just not. You're embarassing yourself. Second, there are no "best power slappers in the world". Its a non-category. Stop shovelling this on the @ufc channels. https://t.co/NB5ei2ErOb — Octagon Control (@octagonctrl) January 19, 2023

But for some, the much-debated ‘sport’ was sufficient entertainment, with many even branding it an “intriguing” concept.

This is gonna be fucking sick hahahaha https://t.co/9DkZNampU2 — Jorgé 🎗 (@_gp_98) January 19, 2023

This is insane and intriguing at the same time. I can’t believe they do this back and forth lol. 🤯 https://t.co/ZTHurqpTU9 — Red Rover (@Red_Rover93) January 19, 2023

What are your thoughts on Dana White’s Power Slap League?