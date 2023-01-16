Muhammad Mokaev Set To Return At UFC 286, Opponent Revealed

Undefeated UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev will fight in front of the London crowd once again at UFC 286.

Mokaev will face Dana White‘s Contender Series contract winner Jafel Filho at UFC 286 on March 18th. Filho is making his UFC debut after a first-round knockout over Roybert Echeverria on DWCS.

News of the Mokaev/Filho fight was first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Mokaev returns following a third-round submission against Malcolm Gordon at UFC 280 last October. He’s 3-0 in his UFC tenure, with recent victories against former LFA champion Charles Johnson and Cody Durden.

The 22-year-old Mokaev is one of the most promising prospects in the flyweight division. Before he signed with the UFC last year, he enjoyed successful stints in Brave CF and Celtic Gladiator.

Mokaev recently suffered a shoulder dislocation and underwent an operation for the injury. Despite this, he’s set to return for UFC 286, as he previously targeted for his 2023 debut.

Mokaev wants to become the UFC’s youngest-ever champion and is still in the mix to do so. He currently sits at No. 14 in the flyweight rankings and could move into the Top 10 with a win.

Filho has won five-straight fights in tenures in Shooto Brasil and P2 Fight. All five consecutive wins have ended in finishes.

The winner of Mokaev/Filho will add another dynamic flyweight to the 125lb title picture. Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will square off in a flyweight tetralogy at UFC 283 this weekend.

Mokaev/Filho is the latest addition to UFC 286. A lightweight fight between former title challenger Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev was also added in recent days.

A welterweight title trilogy between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman will headline UFC 286.

