Muhammad Mokaev Claims He Offered One Fighter His Purse To Accept Fight

UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev was willing to fight a ranked opponent for his purse, but the fighter declined his offer.

Mokaev will return at UFC 286 against recent Dana White‘s Contender Series contract winner Jafel Filho. Filho will make his UFC debut against Mokaev, who is unbeaten in his professional career.

Despite earning a spot in the flyweight Top 15, Mokaev has had issues finding a willing opponent. He called out Kai Kara-France for UFC 284 before Kara-France was booked against Alex Perez and withdrew.

Mokaev, who is 3-0 so far in the UFC, is shooting to become the youngest-ever UFC champion. Time is running out to make that dream a reality, as he’s had challenges finding a willing adversary.

Muhammad Mokaev Details Frustrations With Landing A Ranked Opponent

In recent tweets, Mokaev explained the immense effort he’s put toward facing someone in the Top 15.

UFC Matcmaker Mick Maynard told me that no top 15 available for March 19th so I said give me anyone!

April we have Ramadan , June I gonna start training and I didn’t want to waste time and miss this card!

I tried my best to get top 15 opponent who could get me close to the belt — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) January 16, 2023

Also I went to Thailand to get ready for February 12th card in Australia but Alex Perez didn’t accept 🙃 because he is too old and slow #facts — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) January 16, 2023

“UFC [Matchmaker] Mick Maynard told me that no top 15 available for March 19th so I said give me anyone!” Mokaev tweeted. “April we have Ramadan , June I gonna start training and I didn’t want to waste time and miss this card! I tried my best to get top 15 opponent who could get me close to the belt.

“Also I went to Thailand to get ready for February 12th card in Australia but Alex Perez didn’t accept,” Mokaev continued. “Because he is too old and slow.”

Mokaev then claimed that Perez turned down a lucrative offer to fight him.

I said to Alex Perez I would give him my purse if he accepts the fight 🙂 — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) January 17, 2023

“I said to Alex Perez I would give him my purse if he accepts the fight,” Mokaev claimed.

Assuming that Mokaev’s claims are true, it’s clear that some of the top flyweights might not be willing to face him as he climbs the division’s ladder.

As of the writing of this story, Mokaev is ranked No. 14 in the flyweight division. Two of his three UFC fights have ended in finishes, with recent wins over Malcolm Gordon and Charles Johnson.

If Mokaev wants to surge into the flyweight title picture, he may have to do so by facing lesser competition. His upcoming fight against Filho could go a long way in determining his path to a title shot.

Are the top flyweights dodging Muhammad Mokaev?