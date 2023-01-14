Nassourdine Imavov Expects Older Brother To Join The UFC

Nassourdine Imavov expects that fans will see his older brother join him on the UFC roster at some point in the near future.

Imavov is set to compete in his first UFC main event at UFC Vegas 67, but he’ll be taking on an entirely different opponent from the one he spent his training camp preparing for. The 26-year-old was originally scheduled to meet Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight bout, but Gastelum was forced to pull out just days before the event due to a mouth injury.

Sean Strickland will now step in to face Imavov after losing a split decision to Jared Cannonier in the UFC’s final event of 2022, but the late-notice booking means that the two fighters will meet at 205lbs.

“Russian Sniper” still has the chance to pick up a victory against a ranked opponent in his first UFC main event, and in a recent interview with CBS Sports Imavov was asked about his older brother Daguir and if fans could expect to see him in the UFC anytime soon.

“Yes in fact, I have a brother Daguir,” Imavov answered through a translator. “Daguir deserves to go to the UFC. Actually, Daguir’s got a better record than [me]. He’s 14-3, [I’m] 12-3. [He] deserves to go to the UFC soon. Actually, he was supposed to got to the UFC, but there’s always a problem. Like maybe he was hurt, or visa problems or something like that…[He’s] in the main French league in France, Ares… [I] hope he’s gonna win the Ares belt, then UFC.”

Nassourdine Imavov Values Support Provided By His Brother

Nassourdine and Daguir could potentially become the latest in a number of sibling duos that have competed in the UFC, which includes current fighters Chris and Kyle Daukaus.

Daguir unfortunately had a scheduled bout at the upcoming Ares FC 11 fall through, but the 31-year-old is currently on a two-fight winning streak after making his debut for the French promotion at the end of 2021.

When Imavov was asked if there was any benefit to having grown up with Daguir as a training partner, the 26-year-old admitted that his brother has always been a valuable source of support.

Daguir Imavov currently competes for Ares FC in France. (Wojtek Wojciechowski)

“You’re right, MMA is a long and lonely journey. But when you have your brother this is a little bit more easier, because you’re together. It’s still complicated, but yes in fact it’s easier and [I’m] happy to have [my] brother by [my] side.”

Imavov is currently the UFC’s #12-ranked middleweight contender and has won three-straight fights since losing a majority decision to Phil Hawes in 2021. Before he and Strickland meet in the night’s headling bout, the UFC Vegas 67 co-main event will see Damon Jackson try to break into the featherweight Top 15 when he takes on #13-ranked Dan Ige.

