Nate Diaz Reaches Firm Conclusion After Meeting Jake Paul’s Father

Former UFC star Nate Diaz has come to a clear conclusion about the Paul family after meeting Jake and Logan’s father in person.

Since departing the UFC at the conclusion of his contract last September, one of the most prominent discussions in combat sports has surrounded what’s next for Diaz. And one of the leading options has appeared to be a boxing match with Jake Paul.

So far into his unbeaten career in pugilism, “The Problem Child” has defeated a host of MMA veterans, most recently outpointing Anderson Silva. With that, many have pointed to Diaz as a likely opponent, especially given the Stockton native’s teases prior to his final UFC outing.

Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august

I have bigger shit to do pic.twitter.com/xyYSCBysLs — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 21, 2022

Discourse about the clash picked up in October when Diaz’s entourage got into an altercation with members of Paul’s team backstage at the Desert Diamond Arena, with the YouTuber-turned-boxer stoking the flames with a post-fight callout.

As talk of the pair colliding continues, now including a possible MMA bout following Paul’s signing with the PFL, both men have continued to exchange insults. And the latest shot has seen the 25-year-old’s father enter the firing line.

Diaz Involves Paul’s Dad In Feud

On Twitter this past weekend, Diaz shared a video of him meeting Paul’s father, Greg. The interaction, which appeared to go down inside the arena at the former Disney star’s win over Silva last year , began with both men shaking hands.

Greg went on to praise Diaz for his career and fight style, branding it an “honor” to be able to talk with him.

“Dude, I admire the f*ck out of you,” Greg said. “And I love the way you fight, everything about you. And hopefully you’re going to be fighting Jake. I just wanted to tell you, we watch you and I love your fight style. It’s an honor to say hey to you.”

But as the video later shows, that complimentary attitude was short-lived.

In a subsequent clip, Greg can be seen using terms like “punk” and “mediocre” to describe Diaz during an appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast.

“Jake would knock the piss out of Nate Diaz. He will knock the piss out of Nate Diaz,” Greg predicted. “Nate Diaz is a punk. He’s a punk. His record is mediocre.”

In the caption to the post, Diaz gave his take on the Paul family following his encounter with Greg.

“(Apple) doesn’t fall to far from the tree,” Diaz wrote. “The sh*thead family”

🍎 doesn’t fall to far from the tree



The shithead family 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/fglvx7jkkl — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 14, 2023

While nothing has come to fruition as of now, it appears that the back and forth between Paul and Diaz is here to stay in 2023.

Following his signing with the PFL earlier this year, Paul revealed that he’s offered Diaz a two-fight deal that will see the pair engage in a boxing match before heading to the cage for a rematch six months later.

What do you make of Greg Paul and Nate Diaz’s in-person meeting?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.