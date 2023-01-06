Nate Diaz Teases First Potential Stop As A Free Agent

Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz might’ve hinted at his next MMA destination in a recent post on his social media.

Diaz last fought against Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, winning via submission and fighting out his UFC contract. He was at odds with the UFC brass for months leading up to the fight regarding his contract, even publically asking for his release.

Now that he’s a free agent, Diaz has plenty of options at his disposal when it comes to his next combat sports move. He’s been linked to a potential boxing match with Jake Paul and a fight between them could also take place in MMA.

Diaz has also expressed interest in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu matches, but he may not be completely done with MMA, as he hinted on Thursday.

Nate Diaz Hints At Rizin FF As Possible Next Fighting Destination

In a recent tweet, Diaz teased a possible signing with Rizin FF.

Bellator, Bare Knuckle FC, and other fight promotions have expressed interest in signing Diaz to a deal. Rizin hasn’t publically said anything that could hint at a transaction for Diaz.

Rizin took center stage in their recent cross-promotional event with Bellator. The event featured big names such as AJ McKee and Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire.

Rizin has fewer in-fight restrictions compared to other promotions. The promotion allows soccer kicks and other unorthodox techniques, which could entice someone of Diaz’s background.

Despite his recent release, Diaz could eventually return to the UFC Octagon. A trilogy with Conor McGregor is still on the table as both men near returns to the sport in 2023.

Diaz is still brainstorming his next career move and Rizin seems to be at the top of the list of his preferred destinations.

What do you think Nate Diaz will do next in his fighting career?