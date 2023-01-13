Nick Diaz Rubbishes Tony Ferguson’s Eccentric Fighting Style

UFC and Strikeforce welterweight legend Nick Diaz recently had some choice words for a fellow longtime UFC fan favorite.

Tony Ferguson has long been renowned for his eclectic array of offense in the Octagon. A freestyle wrestler in his youth, ‘El Cucuy’ sought tutelage in boxing, Muay Thai, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Wing Chun as his MMA career developed. Over the years, his wild offense and high-risk, unconventional training regimens have made him a meme favorite in the MMA world.

Nick Diaz recently made an appearance on Dr. Beau Hightower’s YouTube channel. Hightower, a physician who focuses on muscoloskeletal pain in his patients, has caught fire online over the years. His curious physical therapy treatments, which often involve hammers and other such tools, have garnered much discussion over the years.

While Hightower worked on ‘El Diablo’s numerous aches and pains, the Stockton star was his usual brutally honest self.

Nick Diaz Critical Of Tony Ferguson’s “Obnoxious” Style

When it comes to ‘El Cucuy’s reckless combat methods, Nick Diaz believes they imply a lack of technical skill on Ferguson’s part. He did, however, admit that such volatile fighting styles can be intense to deal with.

“I don’t like it. It’s obnoxious. I can’t stand that type of style. I’m not gonna knock it because that’s what you have to do. It’s like a spastic type of person [who] makes up [for] a lack of technique with those types of tactics. You have to avoid those tactics and it’s an annoying type of guy to fight.” (H/T Bloody Elbow)

While Nick Diaz has never stepped in the ring with Tony Ferguson, his younger brother Nate has. At UFC 279 back in September, the two fan favorites duked it out in the main event. Ultimately, the younger Diaz brother picked up the submission win with a guillotine choke in round four.

Zuffa LLC

For Ferguson, this marked his fifth consecutive defeat in the Octagon. Prior to his losing-skid beginning war with Justin Gaethje at UFC 249, Ferguson was a dominant force at lightweight. In more recent years, though, he has noticeably slowed down in the cage.

Do you think Nick Diaz’s critique of Tony Ferguson’s fighting style is valid?